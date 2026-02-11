Weddin Landcare is excited to announce a series of valuable opportunities for local farmers, as part of their Over the Fence project, to boost farm profitability, landscape health and skills and promote more resilient farms and farmers in our highly variable climate.

A free workshop aimed at improving farm business profitability will be held on Thursday, 26 February, from 9am to 2pm at the Grenfell Country Club. The event features expert Ellie Hays from Agrista, who will guide participants through farm business principles, profit drivers, and hands-on exercises.

Local farmers Jamie and Alisha Wright, alongside Jarrod and Emma Amery, will share their own business strategies and experiences.

“It’s hard to be green when you’re in the red so this workshop aims to provide our local farmers with some tools and knowledge to help them thrive in today’s environment,” Weddin Landcare Coordinator Melanie Cooper said.

“Networking with experts and other farmers is a powerful way to learn new ideas and find practical solutions that work in our local district. Sometimes it is also just good to hear that other farmers are in the same boat as us and gain insight into how they are rising to the challenge,” Melanie .

On Wednesday, 25 March, Weddin Landcare and Mulloon Institute invite land managers to an introductory Landscape Rehydration Field Day at ‘Parkwood’, Grenfell. This hands-on event will provide a foundational understanding of a farm’s water cycle and Mulloon Institute’s approaches to rehydrating rural environments.

The day will explore a range of strategies including natural structures that can optimise a farm’s water cycle and improve landscape function.

“Understanding how to read water processes and manage the water cycle at a farm-scale is absolutely critical in our local landscape and we’re very lucky to have industry-leading experts from Mulloon Institute to learn from,” Melanie said.

“Whether you want to manage run-off, stabilise creek systems, balance the water table or try and make the most of the water that falls on your land, this field day will be a great opportunity for farmers to see firsthand how simple changes can make a big difference to landscape health and productivity."

Weddin Landcare is also offering training subsidies to eligible farm owners, farm managers, and aspiring farmers in the Weddin Landcare District. Successful applicants can receive up to 50% off the cost of an approved training course - up to $1,000 (GST excl.) - in farm business or natural resource management, for training completed between 1 December 2025 and 31 October 2026.

“Supporting our farming community to upskill ensures a more sustainable and resilient future for local agriculture,” Melanie Cooper said.

“We encourage everyone interested to reach out quickly, as funding is limited and will be awarded on a first-in, first-served basis.”

Supported by the Australian Government through funding from the Climate-Smart Agriculture Program under the Natural Heritage Trust, the Over the Fence project is a two-year program that extends on the concept that great ideas and practice change often result from the conversations that occur between farmers ‘over the fence’. The project is now in its second year, with plenty of opportunities to come including several more field days, a bus trip and the release of six visual stories that will provide insight into the challenges, motivations and triumphs of some of our local farmers in the Weddin district.

To find out more about the Over the Fence project or to register for any of the above opportunities visit weddinlandcare.com.au/over-the-fence or contact Weddin Landcare on 0493 416 442.