Alana O'Loughlin is continuing to make a name for herself in the world of rugby league after helping the Parramatta Eels claim back-to-back Westpac Tarsha Gale Cup premierships and earning selection in the NSW Country under 19 side.

The 19-year-old forward who switches between prop and lock, said the past two season have been an incredible experience.

"It's surreal. Just making a grand final is a huge achievement because the competition is so competitive," O'Loughlin said.

"Winning it twice in a row was amazing, but this year was extra special because I actually got to play in the grand final."

Last year O'Loughlin missed the decider after suffering a concussion the week before.

"It was really good to experience it this year and see all the hard work pay off."

Parramatta became only the second team in history to win consecutive Tarsha Gale Cup titles after a dominate season that recovered from an early setback.

The Eels opened their campaign with a narrow 22-16 loss to the West Tigers before bouncing back in round 2 with a 10-6 win over Cronulla.

O'Loughlin played a key roll in the comeback making a linebreak in the 41st minute to help Parramatta take the lead before another break late in the game.

After a bye in round 3 the Eels found their rhythm with wins over the Steelers and Bears before recording a massive 62-0 victory against South Sydney in round 6.

O'Loughlin played every match expect round 7 where Parramatta continued their dominance with a 60-10 win over Manly.

Alana with Parramatta Eels teammates after they won their second consecutive Tarsha Gale Cup.

O'Loughlin returned strong in round 8 against the Indigenous Academy Roosters making another important linebreak as the Eels rallied to a 30-6 win.

Parramatta finished the regular season with a tight 24-22 victory over the Bulldogs before defeating Canterbury again in the opening week of finals, 30-14 which saw them advance to week three of finals.

The Eels then went on the beat the Indigenous Academy Roosters 28-6 to book a grand final berth where they sealed the premiership with a 20-6 victory.

Having played in the previous years competition and this years competition O'Loughlin said the standard of competition had noticeably improved.

"It was definitely a step up from last year.

"There were a lot of stronger teams and it was more physical and quicker than before.

Originally from Grenfell O’Loughlin said she first became interested in tackle football after watching her older brother Mark progress through representative pathways.

“I was inspired watching him make rep sides and I wanted to see what it could be like for me as well,” she said.

Although she had played league tag from a young age, she only transitioned to tackle football at around 13 or 14 years old.

Her performances this season were rewarded with selection in the NSW Country under-19s side, where she recently played against NSW City hopefuls for State of Origin selection.

Winners are grinners. Alana after she along with the NSW Country team defeated NSW City.

“It was a relief finding out I made the squad, but also really exciting,” she said.

“The game was really intense because you’re playing against the best Tarsha Gale players and a lot of girls I already knew from the competition and having played alongside them for Parramatta.”

NSW Country claimed the win over their city counterparts 18-14.

O’Loughlin is now focusing on the NSW Women’s Premiership competition, which serves as a pathway into the NRLW.

While making the NRLW remains a major ambition, she has even bigger goals in mind.

“I definitely want to make the NRLW, but my end goal would be to play women’s Origin, make the Jillaroos and hopefully play in a Rugby League World Cup one day,” she said.

O'Loughlin now waits to see if she has been selected for the under 19s State of Origin Side with the team to be named this month ahead of their game on Thursday 18 June.

Now based in Sydney’s Hills district near Kellyville, O’Loughlin said she remained grateful for the support of her family throughout her journey.

"I'm grateful especially for my parents. They've helped me out so much and I'm grateful for their support through all of this," O'Loughlin added.