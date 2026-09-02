A brand-new gym space at The Henry Lawson High School is now ready for its next big step after three years in the making.

What was once a changing room is being transformed into a purpose-built fitness and learning space, with the first stage of the project now complete after 12 months of construction.

There is just one catch. At the moment there is only one exercise bike sitting inside.

“The kids can only pretend to use it at the moment,” says the school’s fundraising team, which is now calling on parents, local businesses and the broader community to help turn the empty space into a fully functioning gym.

The Henry Lawson High School P and C Association has set a $25,000 fundraising target to equip the facility with the essentials of a commercial-style gym, including dumbbells, weight plates, squat racks, treadmills and rowing machines.

So far, $13,126.84 has been raised, including a $2000 contribution from the P and C.

The project has been a long-term vision, carefully developed over three years.

Clever management of school funds has allowed the school to create the physical space, but with school budgets stretched across competing priorities, the equipment must be funded through community support.

And the vision extends well beyond simply giving students somewhere to exercise.

Jethro Fenton, Ryan Toole and THLHS students got creative using the space that is waiting for gym equipment.

For students, the gym will open the door to new learning opportunities including the ability to complete Certificate III and IV in Fitness while still at school.

The facility will also support exercise science studies and provide practical learning experiences that connect students with older members of the community.

One planned partnership will see aged-care participants from the hospital working with students as part of supervised strength and mobility sessions.

For students who might otherwise need to travel or pay for a commercial gym membership, having the facility at school is also a matter of equity.

It means access to quality exercise equipment regardless of a family's circumstances while also creating opportunities for additional courses, training and career pathways.

But the benefits won't stop at the school gates.

The gym is intended to become a community asset, with local sporting clubs able to use the space for training.

If rain puts a sporting team's usual oval out of action, the gym could provide an alternative.

The Henry Lawson High School PDHPE head teacher Joshua Andrews said the school was deeply grateful for the support already received from the Grenfell community.

“On behalf of The Henry Lawson High School, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Grenfell community for your generous donations and unwavering support towards our new gym space,” he said.

“Your contributions are helping us create a dynamic environment that maximises and diversifies learning opportunities, opens new training and career pathways, and boosts student engagement.”

Joshua also acknowledged Geoff and Margery Nicoll and the Grenfell Gunyah for their outstanding commitment to the project.

The Goannas Junior Rugby League have also jumped on board donating $1000.

The school sees the gym as more than a collection of exercise machines.

It is intended to become a space that promotes physical, social and mental wellbeing while building motivation, discipline and confidence.

And there are already plans for what could come next.

Future stages could see the facility expand into the outdoor area, creating space for activities such as shuttle runs and other fitness training.

But for now the focus is simple: turn the beautiful new space into a fully equipped gym.

The school needs another $15,087 to reach its $25,000 target and every contribution will help bring the facility one step closer to opening its doors to students and the community.

Businesses interested in supporting the project as a sponsorship opportunity are encouraged to contact Karen Pollock on 0400 809 166 or pollockagriculture@gmail.com

Donations can be made through the school's fundraising campaign, with the community invited to help give Grenfell students a gym they can actually use rather than just imagine using at https://asf.org.au/campaigns/the-henry-lawson-high-school-p-c-association/thlhs-gym