Work has begun on a long-awaited kitchen upgrade at the Quandialla Memorial Hall after the community secured a $19,000 grant through the Royal Agricultural Society (RAS) Foundation of NSW's Community Futures Grants program.

The project will transform the hall's original 1955 kitchen, which has served the community for more than 70 years but no longer meets the needs of local group.

Hall secretary Marlene Taylor said the grant had made possible a project the community had been hoping to undertake for many years.

"Our hall is owned and maintained by our community," Marlene said.

"It was built in 1955 after the original hall burned down, and the kitchen is still original to that building. It no longer meets the needs of community groups and limits the types of functions we can hold."

Rather than removing the hall's history entirely, the project will modernise the existing kitchen by replacing ageing shelving with new cupboards, drawers, benchtops, a sink, stove, refrigerator, exhaust fan and splashback.

Marlene said the upgraded facilities would provide a safer, more functional space while allowing the hall to host a wider range of community events.

The kitchen is currently ripped out and is expected to be completed during August.

"This grant will let us bring the wider community to us, providing more opportunities for family-friendly events and bringing people together," she said.

"It will help build stronger relationships, community sustainability and community pride. The positive outcomes for Quandialla are immeasurable."

The RAS Foundation's Community Futures Grants support projects that strengthen rural and regional communities by improving community infrastructure and enhancing social and economic outcomes.

Marlene said grants such as these were especially valuable for small rural communities facing declining populations and increasing competition for funding.

"Groups applying for grants know just how competitive it has become," she said.

"Grants such as the RAS Foundation's create possibilities and allow our association to once again dream about what is possible."

Work is already underway, with the old kitchen section removed and new cabinetry and benchtops ordered.

Although the project experienced a slight delay getting started, the committee hopes the new kitchen will be completed by mid to late August.

Quandialla Memorial Hall committee president Robert Reeves accepted the grant on behalf of the community at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show.

The Quandialla Memorial Hall AGM will be held 29 July.

Quandialla Memorial Hall are looking for those in the community to step up and join their committee to carry on with further initiatives in the future.

Their annual AGM will be held on 29 July at 5.30pm at the Bland Hotel.