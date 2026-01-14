Grenfell Museum has had a busy few months with a successful display of Main Sreet photographs at the Grenfell Art Gallery and the start of a program to upgrade their current displays.

The Museum has finished redesigning the displays for the Boer War, as well as WW1 and WW2.

These displays feature objects and stories from the collection that have not been shared before.

The first major project for 2026 is to create a new display featuring service personnel who served overseas after WW2. This includes Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War and all other conflicts, peacekeeping operations or relief operations since that time.

The Museum is asking for any personnel involved in these operations to share their stories, memorabilia or photographs.

This includes those that were born in the Weddin Shire as well as those who have chosen to make Grenfell their home.

If you would like to share your story or help us preserve these stories for future generations, please contact the Museum on 6343 1930 or via email on info@grenfellmuseum.org.au.

You can also visit the Museum from 2pm to 4pm Saturday and Sunday or 930am to 330 pm on Monday.

For further information call Lisa Eastaway on 0402 028 555.