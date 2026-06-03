Grenfell has received a welcome boost from autumn rainfall, with the Bureau of Meteorology showing 111.6mm of rain fell during May at the Manganese Road weather station.

Rain was recorded at the beginning, middle and end of the month, with three rainfall periods occurring from 4-6 May, 18-21 May and 26-28 May.

The heaviest daily rainfall for May was 45.6mm on 4 May.

The strong finish to autumn has contributed to a seasonal total of 284.2mm across March, April and May.

March was the wettest month, recording 163.8mm, including the season’s highest daily rainfall of 93.3mm on 3 March.

April was comparatively dry with just 8.8mm recorded before conditions turned wetter again in May.

The rainfall has also brought encouraging improvements to drought conditions across the Weddin Shire.

At the beginning of the year, according to the NSW Government Interactive Combined Drought Indicator Map most of the shire was classified as drought affected.

Current indicators now show 45.2 per cent of the shire remains drought affected, while 37.3 per cent is classified as recovering and 17.5 per cent as non-drought.

Areas showing recovery or non-drought conditions are largely located in the south-eastern parts of the shire, while drought-affected areas remain concentrated in the north-west.

The improved seasonal outlook comes as the Henry Lawson Festival gets underway today, with a favourable weather forecast for the long weekend celebrations.

As of Tuesday, time of publication, the Bureau of Meteorology forecast a top of 11 degrees on Thursday with a chance of 15mm of rain, followed by partly cloudy conditions and 12 degrees on Friday.

Festival-goers can look forward to mostly sunny skies and a top of 13 degrees on Saturday, before a sunny Sunday with temperatures reaching 15 degrees and Monday reaching 17 degrees and sunny.

The forecast should provide ideal conditions for residents and visitors to enjoy the festival and celebrate Grenfell’s rich history, culture and community spirit over the June long weekend.