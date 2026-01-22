The Morrison family’s long-standing connection to the Forbes first cross ewe sale has been recognised, with their name engraved on the Glamis Shield for the best-presented pen at the annual event.

It was a special moment not only for the achievement, but for the generations it represented.

Baby Albie’s presence at the sale marked four generations of Morrisons on the ground, with Trevor, Chris and Hayden all in attendance on Thursday.

The family’s farming legacy now stretches across six generations, dating back to when the late George Morrison began farming in the Back Yamma area around 100 years ago.

Judge Isaac Allen had the tough job of selecting the winner, and said the Kinglsey family's ewes were a close second.

"Congratulations to all vendors in presenting the ewes in this condition and at these weights right throughout the sale in what was a trying and testing 2025," he said.

Despite the challenging season, with water availability a major consideration, auctioneer Adam Chudleigh from MCC Chudleigh Dobell said the 47th sale met and in some cases exceeded expectations.

"There's been no run-off here for a good 12 months," he said, "we'd all like to see a good dam-filling storm."

But the quality of the offering at this annual sale event stood it in good stead, living up to reputation, and familiar faces lined the pens for the start of bidding.

Top price for ewe lambs was $410, Steven Dawes selling 220 March / April drop ewes for AJ and S Dawes.

Two lots of scanned in lamb ewes attracted equal top bids of $435: ewe hoggets offered by the Bolam Partnership from Trundle and one-and-a-half year-old ewes from the Mattiske family at Yarraville.

Another notable sale on the day saw rising three and rising four-year-old scanned in lamb ewes make $400 a head for Bob and Jane Medcalf of Trundle.

Overall, Mr Chudleigh said, the sale was to expectations.

"Considering the season - it's pretty tough around here - we were relying heavily on outside influence but as I said at the start (of sale) familiar faces in the crowd is a big thing," he said.

"They love these sheep and they come each year to buy them.

"I think it was a very solid sale and I think both buyer and vendor would be very happy with the outcome of the day."

The auctioneer also reflected on an incredible year in the red meat market and described the sheep as "a very wise investment".

The quality of the offering was outstanding, with the first row of eight and nine-month-old lambs weighing 50plus to 70plus kilograms.

"In season we're having (that) is an absolute credit to all of them that have presented them," Mr Chudleigh said.

"Yet again, a better run of sheep you wouldn't find anywhere in the countryside."