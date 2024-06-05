MOLONG CLAIM MEMORIAL SHIELD

Last Sunday at a cool but dry Lawson Oval the Molong Bulls First Grade team won back the Ian Hanrahan Memorial Shield from the Grenfell Goannas. The match reports for this game and the other two games played on Sunday are as per below.



Next weekend there is a general bye in the competition and then on Sunday, June 16 the Goannas are away to Trundle and on June 23 they are back at home against Peak Hill.

YOUTH LEAGUE

The winless Goannas came close to causing a major upset last Sunday against the undefeated Bulls. Grenfell led 18-6 late in the first half but a Molong try 3 minutes out from the break cut the lead to 18-12. The teams traded tries after half-time and with 20 minutes left on the clock the locals were in front 24-18.



In the final 10 minutes Molong lifted their intensity and were rewarded with three tries, the match winner coming three minutes from time and the final try right on the hooter. This was a good effort from the Grenfell boys only going down 32-24 to the competition favourites.



Riley Bowerman had a big day scoring two tries and picking up the Players Player and Best and Fairest points. Other players to stand out on the day were Braydon Jewell, Chase Mcfarlane (four goals), Braydon Smith, and Blake D'ombrain.



Grenfell's remaining points came from tries to Tyler Stevens and Tyson Lehay. Greg Bowerman picked up the $260 first try scorer bonus when Riley Bowerman in jumper number 12 opened the scoring.

LEAGUE TAG

Molong scored two long range tries in the first 10 minutes and it looked like the Girlannas were in for a tough day but to their credit they fought back and were able to keep Molong scoreless for the remainder of the half whilst adding a try of their own.



When Molong scored another long range try a couple of minutes into the second half they held a commanding 18-4 lead.



The Girlannas launched another comeback scoring two tries and with 5 minutes left they were down 18-12 and still a chance of snatching a draw but the scoring was finished for the day.



The Girlannas hung in well against a Molong outfit who possess plenty of speed out wide and in the washup the teams finished with three tries apiece.



Players Player was Bella Taylor and she received good support from Alana O'Loughlin (one try), Caitlin Dixon (one try), Emily Brenner (one try), and Breanna Anderson. Alana scored the first try in jersey number four and Josh Clarke picked up the $200 first try scorer bonus.

FIRST GRADE

Molong shot out to a 22 nil lead after just 20 minutes of play but it was the Goannas who went to the break with the momentum after scoring three tries in the final 10 minutes of the half.



Unfortunately for the Goannas their second half blues of recent times continued and they failed to add to the scoreboard whereas the Bulls on the other hand crossed the line for five tries.



The Bulls went on to win the match 50-16 and this enabled them to return home with the Ian Hanrahan Memorial Shield.



Jackson Vallely was a popular winner of the Players Player and other players to poll points were Isaac Jones, Caleb Haddin, Dan Harveyson, and Michael Smith.



Grenfell's 16 points came from two tries to Isaac Jones, a try to Timo Lohia and goals to Nou Rarua and Ty Ashe. Trevor Mawhinney claimed the $280 first try scorer bonus after number 12 Isaac Jones opened the scoring for the locals.