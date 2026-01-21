Australia Day is fast approaching and Weddin will be welcoming accomplished screenwriter and producer Peter Herbert as the Shire's Australia Day Ambassador.

His career spans over three decades in television, comedy, drama and major broadcast events, consistently promoting cultural diversity and inclusion. He was instrumental in bringing iconic Australian characters to life, including Jim and Effie Stephanides in the groundbreaking Greek immigrant comedy Acropolis Now, and Con the Fruiterer in The Comedy Company.

Peter began his career in the comedy movement at Melbourne University in the 1970s and 80s, working alongside Steve Vizard, before writing and producing for iconic Australian series including Cop Shop and The Flying Doctors at Crawford Productions. His work has also extended to producing landmark events, such as the TV Week Logie Awards and the inaugural Melbourne International Comedy Festival Charity Gala in 1991.

He created and produced internationally successful formats, including The World Comedy Tour, and co-created the acclaimed BBC2 series Dossa and Joe with Caroline Aherne (The Royle Family).

Today, Peter mentors emerging talent in Australia and across Asia, teaching and guiding sustainable careers in film and television, and advising on screen business strategy and creative development. His work continues to shape the future of storytelling through education and innovation.

Peter said while being an Australia Day Ambassador is an honour and a privilege, it is an opportunity to really engage directily with sides of Australia that many wouldn't see, particularly if they live in the cities.

He said it is a great and wonderful privilege to see that face to face.

Peter has been an Australia Day Ambassador since 2009, travelling extensively to regional communities to share his passion for creativity, storytelling and the arts.

For Peter, being Australian means celebrating diversity, humour and resilience – qualities that define his work and inspire his ongoing commitment to the screen industry and community life.

He particularly enjoys meeting people across regional communities and cherishes the opportunities Australia Day provides to connect with the people who embody the Australian spirit.