Over the last few weeks lady golfers have been busy playing.



On July 6 ladies played a par event, but no results provided.



On July 7 several ladies played in the Steve Mitton Memorial Day. This was played as a stroke.

The winner of the day was Sandra Matthews with a great result of 58 nett, runner up was Sally Mitton. After that great round Sandra has lost 4 shots and now plays off 38.



No golf was played on July 10 owing to the miserable weather.



On Saturday, July 13 ladies played a stroke event with A Grade winner was Jan Myers with 33 points. B Grade winner was Sally Mitton on 26 points.



On July 14 ladies played in the mixed Keno Event, with the winners being Megan Starr and Brendan Hewen. The runners up were Jan Myers and Steven Walker.

Coming Events

Wednesday, July 17th A Stableford is set down for play

Saturday, July 20th A Par is to be played.

Sunday, July 21 The Mixed Championships are being played. Starting time is 9.30 for 10am start. This event is over 27 holes, so bring your own lunch. So ladies find yourselves a partner an d enjoy a great day of golf.



Wednesday, July 24 a stableford is set down for play.



Saturday, July 27 Baker Grain are holding an 18 hole 2 person Ambrose golf day. Start time is 9am, with breakfast, lunch and nibbles provided. Cost is $30 per person.



Entries to Dean on 0430510273 by 22/7/24. Check out further details on Grenfell Country Club Facebook page.



On Sunday, July 28 several ladies are going to Warren to play in the Far West Bowl and Warren Tournament. Good luck to everyone.



Until next time enjoy your golf.

Share your news



Want to share news, notes, sports news or achievements with the Grenfell and Weddin community?



Get in touch with the Grenfell Record editorial team.



Journalist Brendan McCool can be contacted by calling 0448 238 254 or by emailing brendan.mccool@midwestmedia.com.au

