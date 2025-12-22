Lions Club Mini Lotto: We have a winner of the $10,000 Jackpot, Congratulations to Wendy Harvesyson, daughter of Julie who selected the winning numbers on December 11. The numbers drawn electronically (not in this order) were: 2, 7, 9, 13, 15 and 16.

Wendy has been entering the Grenfell Lions Club Mini Lotto for many years and was delighted with her win.

Following the Lions Christmas Luncheon on Sunday December 21, Julie on behalf of her daughter received a cheque from President Lion Rodney O’Neill.

Mini Lotto is now in recess till February 2026. Where the new jackpot is already up to $5924.

Lions Friday evening meat raffles are also in recess till February 2026.

Thank you to the residents for your support of both these fundraisers. Through your generosity the club assist local and Lions charities.

Christmas Carnival: The club conduced a very successful community carnival on Friday evening. With threatening rain, a second venue undercover at St Joseph’s School was sought as a backup. The club thanks St Joseph’s for the offer – the rain held off and the carnival was underway shortly after 6pm.

Special thanks to the Grenfell Goannas Women’s Rugby League Ladies for their assistance on the BBQ and to the willing members of the public who assisted selling tickets for the chocolate wheel where Hams and Turkeys were up for grabs.

The littlies were entertained with the famous jumping castle.

During the evening the Christmas Lights/Decoration winners were announced and the “Shop Weddin” winners drawn. These will be covered in a separated article. Thank you to Weddin Shire Mayor Councillor Paul Best for your assistance with these.

Tony Haley and Julie Gilmore “Shindig” entertained the gathering with lovely Christmas music.

As rain threatened the Hospital Auxiliary Patron Lorraine Ivins drew their mammoth raffle before the most important Jolly ‘young’ man in red, Santa Clause arrived on the Big Red Fire engine. Thank you to NSW Fire and Rescue (Grenfell) for transporting Santa.

As a few drops of rain began to fall, a few quick spins of the wheel we were all packed up before the downpour.