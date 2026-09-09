Lifetime of service honoured in parliament

One of Weddin Shire's most hardworking and dedicated pair, Terry and Deidre Carroll have been recognised in state parliament by Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke. Deidre said they were both amazed when they received the community recognition statement certificate in the mail from NSW Parliament. Ms Cooke told parliament it was her honour to acknowledge the tireless sacrifices and outstanding contributions that Terry and Deidre have made to the Grenfell community over many decades. "For more than 60 years, Deidre has devoted countless hours to community service through the Grenfell Lions Club, Meals on Wheels, the Grenfell Jockey Club, local fundraising initiatives, parish activities, community radio, the Grenfell Record, the Grenfell Dramatic Society and the Henry Lawson Festival of Arts," Ms Cooke said. "Her ongoing commitment has helped strengthen the social fabric of Grenfell and support countless local organisations and residents. "Terry has also given exceptional service to the community as a charter member of the Grenfell Lions Club since 1978, serving in leadership roles including secretary, president, and treasurer." Terry continues to volunteer tirelessly through Lions activities, Meals on Wheels, the Jockey Club and many other local organisations and events. "Together, Terry and Deidre exemplify the spirit of volunteerism, generosity and community pride," Ms Cooke added. Ms Cooke shared that Grenfell is deeply grateful for their enduring dedication and service.