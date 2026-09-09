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Lifetime of service honoured in parliament

<p>When the Olympic Tourch travelled trhough town Terry and Deidre Carroll had the honour of being torchbearers. </p>\\n
<p>When the Olympic Tourch travelled trhough town Terry and Deidre Carroll had the honour of being torchbearers. </p>\\n

When the Olympic Tourch travelled trhough town Terry and Deidre Carroll had the honour of being torchbearers.

Terry and Deidre Carroll have been recognised in NSW Parliament by Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke
Madeline Blackstock
September 9, 2026 • 04:00

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