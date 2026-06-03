A free cat desexing and microchipping program in Grenfell has surpassed 400 cats in less than four years, helping reduce unwanted litters and feral cat numbers across the district.

Veterinarian and practice owner of Lachlan Valley Vets Tess Bailey said the Keeping Cats Safe at Home initiative had seen strong community support since beginning in June 2022.

The program supported through a partnership involving the RSPCA and NSW Government funding, provides free desexing and microchipping for cats in the Grenfell area.

Since launching, the clinic has desexed 187 male cats and 215 female cats.

“We’ve done over 400 animals already, which has been amazing,” Tess said.

“It’s helping not only with the feral cat population, but also wildlife protection and making sure more cats are microchipped.”

The program was first brought to the clinic by local ranger Alison Noel, who Tess credited as being instrumental to its success.

“She has been absolutely incredible with the whole thing,” she said.

Alison helped organise transport for elderly residents and people unable to bring their cats to appointments, often collecting and returning animals herself.

“That support made a huge difference to the uptake,” Tess said.

At the height of the program, staff from the Grenfell branch clinic dedicated one day each month solely to cat desexing, treating up to 20 cats in a single day.

Tess said the program was already having visible impacts on the local cat population.

“Cats breed very quickly. Often people would bring a cat in for desexing and it would already be pregnant again after a litter.”

She said desexing helped reduce roaming and unwanted litters while improving long-term animal welfare outcomes.

“We’re definitely seeing a reduction in the feral population around the area,” Tess added.

The initiative continues to provide free desexing and microchipping services for eligible cat owners in the Grenfell district.

Lachlan Valley Vets Grenfell is open every Tuesday and every second Thursday from 9am - 4pm.

Please contact Weddin Shire Council for more information about free desexing and microchipping of cats within the Weddin Shire on (02) 6343 1212 or 0427 246 787.

Once all paperwork is done call Lachlan Valley Vets Grenfell on 0474 511 100 to make your booking.