A familiar face returned to the Grenfell Pharmacy, with local student Bridget Baker completing a two-week rural placement as part of her Bachelor of Pharmacy studies.

Now in her fourth year at Charles Sturt University in Orange, Bridget's return to the pharmacy where she first worked as a teenager has reinforced her passion for rural healthcare and community pharmacy.

"I've always been interested in pharmacy," Bridget said.

"My first job was here at Grenfell Pharmacy while I was in high school and I really loved it."

Although she initially considered a different career path, a hospital pharmacy role in Canberra during the Covid-19 pandemic reignited her passion for the profession.

"I fell in love with pharmacy again and realised this was what I wanted to do."

Bridget's placement at Grenfell Pharmacy forms part of her rural and remote studies and has given her the opportunity to return home while gaining valuable hands-on experience.

"It's been really nice," she said.

"Because it's a smaller community, you have more time to sit down with patients, review their medications and really talk to them about how they're going."

Having also worked in a busy Orange pharmacy, Bridget said rural practice offers something different.

"In a larger pharmacy it can be hard to find the time to have those conversations. Here, you can really build those relationships with people."

Being a Grenfell local has made the experience even more rewarding.

"It's lovely seeing people I know come into the pharmacy. You get to catch up, but you're also helping them with their health and making sure everything is right with their medications."

Bridget hopes to return to a rural community after graduating and completing her internship.

"I'd definitely like to work in a small community.

"I like being part of the community, getting to know people and building those connections. I don't think the big smoke is really for me."

Pharmacy co-owner and pharmacist Anna Brenner knows exactly what being part of the community means.

A Grenfell local herself, Anna returned home after completing her internship in Forbes, eventually joining Grenfell Pharmacy more than 10 years ago. She is now a part-owner of the business.

"I always hoped I'd be able to return to Grenfell because it's my hometown," Anna said.

"It's nice to be able to look after the community and have that face-to-face time with people."

Anna said having students like Bridget return to complete placements was encouraging for the future of rural healthcare.

"It's heartwarming to see local students wanting to follow a similar path.

"If I've inspired them in any way, that's really special.

"It's also important because these young people are the ones who will keep our rural communities going."

Anna said Bridget's return had been welcomed by both staff and customers.

"She's been wonderful to have here.

"She's confident, kind and bubbly, and the patients really enjoy seeing her.

"Because she grew up here, so many people know her. They love catching up with her and seeing how she's going."

Anna said attracting more young people into rural healthcare was essential.

"We know rural communities have fewer healthcare services available than larger centres.

"The more we can encourage young people to come back and provide those services, the stronger and healthier our communities will be," Anna added.

Bridget praised Grenfell Pharmacy and its team for the role they play in supporting local residents.

"Grenfell is very lucky to have such a great little pharmacy," Bridget said.

"It's important to have a dedicated team that genuinely cares about helping the community. I'd love to one day have what Anna has - being part of a small community, raising a family and being involved both professionally and socially."

For Bridget, the placement has only strengthened her desire to one day return home.

"It's somewhere I'd love to come back to.

"Being able to care for people in a community where you know everyone is something really special," Bridget added.