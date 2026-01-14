Operation Christmas and New Year 2025, the annual statewide road traffic safety campaign, has concluded, with eight people losing their lives on NSW roads during the 17-day period.

The high-visibility operation, which ran in conjunction with the double-demerits period, began on Friday 19 December 2025 and concluded yesterday (Sunday 4 January 2026).

The operation involved Traffic and Highway Patrol Command police, as well as officers from all commands and districts across the state, and saw police target drink and drug driving, fatigue, mobile phone use, speeding and seat belt and helmet offences.

In total, police conducted 29,302 random drug tests, with 2415 drug-driving offences detected.

Police also conducted 597,703 breath tests, with 939 drink-driving offences recorded.

Across the state, police issued 40,875 Traffic Infringement Notices, with officers detecting 12,622 speed-related offences, 1200 mobile phone offences, and 669 seatbelt/helmet-related offences.

During the 17-day operation, eight people lost their lives on NSW roads.

Across the southern region - which includes Grenfell there were 7571 total infringements and 3515 speed infringements.

Across the region there were 80,112 breath tests: conducted with 145 PCA charges and 569 positive drug driving tests.

There were 170 major crashes during the operation.

Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said the operation’s results should concern everyone.

“We are seeing alarming rates of drug and drink driving on our roads. There is no excuse to get behind the wheel of a car with alcohol or drugs in your system, the same goes for speeding, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet,' Ms Catley said.

“Anyone who breaks the law is not just gambling with their life, but with the lives of their passengers and others on the road.

“Police are doing their job but we need everyone else to do theirs. Drive like your life depends on it – because it does," she said

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner David Driver, said while most drivers were well behaved, police have seen a concerning rise in the number of drug detections made on NSW roads.

“Most drivers are heeding advice and not partaking in risky driving behaviour; however, more than 2400 people tested positive to driving with drugs in their system during the 17-day operation,” Assistant Commissioner Driver said.

“Our message remains clear and simple: if you choose to consume alcohol or drugs, do not drive.

“Tragically, eight people also lost their lives on our roads during the period. That’s eight families whose lives have changed forever.

“While Operation Christmas and New Year 2025 has concluded, the school holidays are ongoing and families are on the roads across the state.

“We urge everyone to drive to the conditions and take their responsibility as a motorist seriously – it could be the difference in saving someone’s life” Assistant Commissioner Driver said.