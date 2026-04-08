The community is invited to have their say on Weddin Shire Council's draft policy aimed at guiding how artificial intelligence is used across the organisation.

At the March Ordinary Meeting council unanimously agreed to place the Draft Artificial Intelligence Governance Policy on public exhibition for 28 days.

The policy sets out a framework for the responsible, secure and ethical use of AI with a particular focus on rapidly growing generative AI technologies.

General Manager Matthew Skyes told councillors AI is already becoming a significant tool in both business and everyday life, but must be approached carefully.

"AI has the ability to bring great productivity improvements but it's got to be handled in a sensitive way," Mr Skyes said.

He explained the policy clearly outlines prohibited uses, including uploading confidential or sensitive council documents into AI platforms and ensures all tools are assessed for risk before being approved.

Council is currently reviewing Microsoft Copilot as a preferred low-risk option with other platforms such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini to be assessed over time.

Mayor Paul Best said embracing AI was important, even for a small rural council.

"You can't ignore it you've got to embrace it," Cr Best said.

"We're understaffed and if AI can help perform some of the more mundane tasks, it can deliver real savings."

However he addressed the need for strong safeguards.

"It's important to have a real understanding of where your information is going," he said.

Mr Skyes added that many councils are already using AI-powered chatbots to provide 24/7 customer service which could reduce staff workload in Weddin Shire if implemented appropriately.

The draft policy aligns with NSW Government requirements, including AI strategy, cyber security and ethics frameworks and is designed to ensure council continues to act in the public interest while managing technology risks.

The draft policy also aims to ensure the safe and ethical use of AI, protect the privacy, security and integrity of council information and provide clear guidance so staff can confidently use approved AI tools.

Training will be rolled out to staff if the policy is adopted.

Council is now calling for submissions from the community and staff with feedback open until 5pm on Thursday, 16 April.

Submissions can be sent via email to mail@weddin.nsw.gov.au

Following the exhibition period, council will consider all feedback before deciding whether to formally adopt the policy.