The NSW Rural Fire Service is urging residents across the Mid Lachlan Valley to have their say on a plan aimed at reducing bush fire risk and protecting communities, property and the environment.

The draft Mid Lachlan Valley Bush Fire Risk Management Plan maps bush fire risk across the region and outlines the work planned over the next five years to minimise and manage those risks.

NSW RFS Mid Lachlan Valley District Coordinator Lachlan Allan says the plan is the result of close collaboration between fire agencies and land managers.

The plan considers risks to residential areas, businesses, Aboriginal cultural sites, historic heritage sites and natural environments. Proposed measures range from roadside slashing and fuel reduction to community education and preparedness activities.

It has been developed by the Mid Lachlan Valley Bush Fire Management Committee, which includes representatives from Fire and Rescue NSW, National Parks and Wildlife Service, Forestry Corporation NSW, Local Lands, Crown Lands, Local Aboriginal Land Councils and NSW Police.

The committee is encouraging community members to review the draft plan and provide feedback to ensure local concerns are addressed.

The Mid Lachlan Valley committee area spans almost 2.9 million hectares, covering the Forbes, Parkes, Lachlan and Weddin local government areas.

National Parks account for about 9.5 per cent of the area, while State Forests make up just over 6 per cent.

The plan highlights these focus areas have been specifically identified as having an unacceptable risk and require additional, targeted treatment strategies within the five-year BFRMP.

In the risk profile for Weddin, it highlighted the region has experienced several significant bush fires, notably the Weddin Mountains fire in 2006, with further major incidents in 2013, 2017, and 2021. In 2025, a hazard reduction operation covering approximately 2,000 hectares was completed in the Weddin Mountains.

The profile also highlighted the towns and points of interest within the shire including the Weddin Mountains National Park, Weddin State Forest, Bimbi State Forest, Little Caragabal State Forest, Eurabba State Forest, and Barbingal State Forest.

The draft Mid Lachlan Valley BFRMP is available online at: https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/managing-bush-fire-risk/bush-fire-management-committees/mlv

It can also be viewed in person, on request, at the following locations during business hours:

Mid Lachlan Valley Fire Control Centre – 26 Union Street, Forbes NSW 2871

Forbes Shire Council Office – 2 Court Street, Forbes NSW 2871

Parkes Shire Council Office – 2 Cecile Street, Parkes NSW 2870

Weddin Shire Council Office – 73 Camp Street, Grenfell NSW 2810

Make a submission

Online at https://nswrfs.jotform.com/253428588810970

Email midlachlanteam@rfs.nsw.gov.au

Post written feedback to:

Mid Lachlan Valley Team Fire Control Centre

PO Box 483, Forbes NSW 2871

C/- Executive Officer, MLV BFMC

All submissions must be received by 5pm, Friday 20 February 2026, please include your name and contact details in email or written submissi