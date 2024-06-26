This Sunday the Goannas venture over to Blayney to take on the Bears in all three grades with Youth League kicking off at 11.20am followed by League Tag at 12.40pm and First Grade rounding off proceedings at 2.00pm.



Last Sunday at Lawson Oval sunny conditions greeted the players and the good crowd that turned up to watch three competitive games of footy. Following are the match reports from Sunday:

YOUTH LEAGUE

The Grenfell boys under the guidance of coach Caleb Haddin continue to improve and they only went down to the Molong Bulls 36-22 after being behind 12-20 at half-time.



It was great to see Jim Hazell (1 try) back on the paddock after two serious knee injuries and he delivered on the field just nudging out Riley Bowerman (2 tries and players player) as the best for the young Goannas.



Other players to stand out for the locals were Blake D'ombrain (1try), Benji Reid, and Chase McFarlane (3 goals). Riley Bowerman was the first try scorer and that delivered $260 into the hands of dad Greg who purchased jersey number 12 at the first try scorer auction.

LEAGUE TAG

Although the Girlannas were down a couple of key players they were no match for a Peak Hill outfit who dominated the game through their halves Sheldyn Briggs and Tarlee Roberts.



Grenfell were well in the game down 12-6 after 25 minutes but two converted tries to Peak in the 5 minutes leading up to half-time gave them the ascendency.



After a tight second half Peak went on to win the game 32-10. Best for Grenfell were Emily Brenner (2 tries), Caitlin Dixon (players player) Holli Madgwick, Olivia Berry, Breanna Anderson, and Jess Troy. The $200 first try scorer bonus went to Caleb Haddin and Adam Hewen.

FIRST GRADE

The Goannas tried hard in this game but they were no match for a Peak Hill team who as always came ready to play good and tough footy.



Peak led 16 nil in the first half but a couple of tries to the Goannas pulled that lead back to 6 until the roosters scored on half-time to take a 22-10 advantage at the break.



Peak scored four converted tries in the second half to win 46-10 with their final try coming in the last minute from a kick and a freakish bounce. Ty Ashe had another good game for the locals picking up the players player and the best & fairest points.



Michael Smith, Navitalai Bola, and Isaac Jones also did well for Grenfell and Goannas Stalwart Alan Holmes picked up the $280 first try scorer bonus when Waisake Lola in jersey number 17 opened the scoring for the home team.