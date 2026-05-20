From first laying products out on tables to now stocking shelves full of donated goods, the Grenfell Food Hall has gone from strength to strength over the past decade.

Community members gathered on 8 May to celebrate the Food Hall’s 10th anniversary, marking a milestone for an organisation that has become much more than a place to access affordable food.

A display wall featured highlights from the Food Hall’s journey, including newspaper clippings from over the years, photos and recognition of volunteers and supporters who helped build the service into what it is today, including those who have since sadly passed away.

Hard working Food Hall volunteers Brett Purssell, Joalee Knight and Alex Arentsen. PHOTOS: Madeline Blackstock Cathy Lee with the Food Hall's youngest members Levi Heatley. Food Hall volunteer Anita Edwards with Noreane Mackaway. Sandra Frame, Joan Cations and Jan Parlett celebrated 10 years of the Grenfell Food Hall. Gina Chalker and Phil Diprose. Bob Bassett, Elsley McDonald and Chloe and Madison Heatley enjoyed their morning celebrating the Grenfell Food Hall. A large crowd came to celebrate 10 years of the Grenfell Food Hall.

Food Hall manager Joan Cations has been involved since the beginning after moving to Grenfell in November 2015.

“They found that they couldn’t get a venue and couldn’t get a manager,” Joan said.

“Our minister called in one day to see if I’d be manager, which I kind of slipped a bit because I’d always worked in disability.

“What I took on was nothing I’ve ever done before, but I love it.”

Joan said the role gave her purpose after relocating to Grenfell and stepping away from full-time disability work.

“When I was asked if I’d take it on, I thought, ‘Oh well, yeah okay, I’ll give it a go,’ and it’s gone on from there.”

The Food Hall began as a small service but quickly grew into an important social hub for the community.

Every Friday, the Food Hall hosts a free morning tea, something Joan said has become one of the organisation’s most valued offerings.

“It started off small and it just grew because people were needing that mental release of coming out, meeting people, chatting and catching up with their friends,” she said.

“Some of them come in at eight o’clock in the morning and stay until 11 when it closes.”

This certificate was give to the Food Hall in appreciation for the work they do. It was an Australian Day award certificate presented in 2019. The Food Hall received two certificates one year apart. Ron Huckel, Phillip Cations at the back – Cathy Lee, Gina Chalker, Helen Howlett, Allison Rumphs, then Grenfell Mayor Mark Liebich and in the front holding the certificate is Eunice Huckel and Joan Cations. An article in the Grenfell Record in 2016 when the Food Hall first opened at the Presbyterian Church Hall. Putting together the shelves to go into the store room at the Anglican Church hall where the Food Hall first started before moving to the Presbyterian church hall in August 2020. Phillip Cations, Joan Cations and Neil Hunt.

Originally established to support people doing it tough financially, the Food Hall soon expanded its reach.

“We opened up to everybody,” Joan said.

“We saw businesses needing help as well because they might have had their finances in the business but they had no cash flow.”

She said the Food Hall now operates on a cycle of community support, with those who can afford to contribute helping provide for those who cannot.

“People who can afford to buy the items we’ve got, and some buy a lot of the items, that gives us the finance then to help people when they can’t afford it.

“It kind of goes around in a circle.”

Many of the original volunteers are still involved 10 years later.

The volunteer team originally consisted of around 43 people before shrinking during Covid.

Today, around 16 volunteers continue to dedicate their time each week.

“Sometimes they come two or three times a week depending on what’s happening at the Food Hall,” Mrs Cations said.

“They’ve made such close friends with the other volunteers. It’s been wonderful.”

The Grenfell Food Hall has really grown over the past decade.

With this week being National Volunteer Week, Joan said the Food Hall’s volunteers deserved recognition.

“I don’t think we could get any better volunteers,” she said.

“They are so dedicated. If something happens and we need to go to the Food Hall to set something up, they’re all there ready to do it.

“They’ve always got a smile on a their face.”

For many volunteers, the Food Hall has become an important part of their social lives as well as a way to give back to the community.

“This is a big part of their life, and it's very important," Joan added.