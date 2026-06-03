St Joseph’s Parish has welcomed a new parish priest, with Fr Rofin Raphel taking up his first appointment as a parish priest in Australia as part of the Young Mission.

Originally from India, Fr Rofin arrived in Australia in March 2024 after serving for 10 years in his home diocese following his ordination in 2014.

During that time, he worked across several countries before beginning ministry in the Canberra-Goulburn Archdiocese.

Now based in Young, Fr Rofin is getting to know the parish communities of Young and Grenfell while adjusting to life in regional Australia.

“At the moment I’m just observing and learning the life of the parish,” Fr Rofin said.

Each Sunday, Fr Rofin travels to Grenfell for the 8am Mass before returning to Young for the morning service there.

While his visits to Grenfell are currently limited to Sundays, he hopes to build stronger connections with the wider community in the future, including local schools.

Before arriving in Young, Fr Rofin spent time in several parishes as part of his introduction to Australian ministry.

He first served in Merimbula for two months, then in Tumut for eight months, before spending the past 15 months at St Christopher’s Cathedral in Canberra.

Following Easter this year, he was appointed parish priest of St Mary’s Young which is his first leadership role as a parish priest in Australia.

“It’s quite interesting and I’m happy to be here."

Fr Rofin said there were noticeable differences between parish life in India and Australia, particularly in administration and parish operations.

“The big difference is there is a lot more paperwork here, and more meetings,” he laughed.

“But I’m still getting used to it. It’s a learning process.”

Despite the adjustments, he said he has already been warmly welcomed by parishioners.

“The people from country towns are always friendly.

“When I compare it with city parishes, I feel there is more connection with people here. You see them more often and connect more personally.”

Fr Rofin said his role is centred on helping people in their faith journey and supporting the spiritual life of the community.

“As a faith community, we are all journeying together.

“I’m journeying with them and helping them spiritually.”

While his appointment is expected to last six years, Fr Rofin said his focus for now is simply settling into parish life and serving the community as best he can.

“I’m very happy to be with the people here. I will try my very best to do things in a better way," Fr Rofin added.