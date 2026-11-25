A variety of stalls, second-hand treasures and handmade goods will be on offer when Grenfell Girl Guides host their Trash and Treasure Market Day this Sunday. Around 12 stalls are expected at the event, which will run from 9am to 2pm on 29 November at Proctor Park in East Street. The market will feature a variety of local stalls, including white elephant and second-hand goods, wind chimes, candles, watercolour paintings, cards and handmade Christmas cards. Grenfell Girl Guides will also host their own white elephant stall, with the possibility of homemade cakes and other treats, as well as drinks and water for sale. Visitors will also have the chance to enter a raffle, with a $50 IGA gift card up for grabs. District Manager Glenda Howell said the group had previously held markets twice a year, but had only been able to organise one this year. While the event will be smaller than some previous markets, Glenda said the white elephant stalls were always worth a look, as visitors never knew what they might find. Funds raised through the market and the group's other fundraising activities play an important role in keeping the local Guides running. Money goes towards the upkeep of the Guide Hall, including electricity, water, rates and maintenance, as well as helping cover the cost of handbooks, badges, uniforms and camps for members. The group also offers a $100 cashback option to families and adult members when their annual membership comes up for renewal, helping reduce the cost of participation. With youth membership fees set to increase to $325 per Guide in 2027, local fundraising remains important in keeping the organisation accessible for families. The Guides rely on their own fundraising efforts and community donations, with activities including street stalls, raffles, market days and Return and Earn collections supported by the Grenfell Lions Club. Glenda said the group was fortunate to receive donations from the Grenfell Gunyah and Grenfell Food Hall, as well as support from the Weddin Mountain Muster and the Grenfell Goannas Senior Rugby League Football Club, which donated funds raised through its Poker Run. The Guides also support the Grenfell Gunyah by having items available for sale there. In return, the group looks for opportunities to contribute to the wider community. In 2025, they donated a $100 IGA gift card to the Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary's Christmas raffle, recognising the important work the organisation does across the shire. Members have also volunteered to help man the gate at the Grenfell Picnic Races and assist with community events, while regularly attending local ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day services. Grenfell Girl Guides currently has eight members and is also encouraging more girls and adult volunteers (leaders) to get involved. Glenda said the group was operating with one unit leader and herself as district manager, making additional adult support particularly valuable. People interested in becoming a Guide leader are welcome to get in touch. The Guides meet during school terms on Tuesday afternoons from 3.30pm to 5pm. The Trash and Treasure Market Day offers an opportunity to support the local Guides while browsing the range of stalls and picking up something unique. If your child is interested in becoming a Girl Guide or you are interested in becoming a leader you can reach out to Glenda on 0429 631 505 or lghowell@bigpond.com