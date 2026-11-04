Hall brings people together to keep doors open

Greenethorpe Soldiers Memorial Hall’s doors were at risk of closing as rising insurance costs put pressure on the community-run facility, but the people of Weddin Shire have rallied behind the hall with a successful trivia night fundraiser. More than 100 people gathered at the hall for the 'Keep the Doors Open' trivia night, enjoying an evening of friendly competition and dressing up while raising money to help secure the hall’s future. Hall committee secretary Lynne Watt said the event was organised to bring the community together while addressing the financial challenges facing the hall. “Let’s celebrate Greenethorpe, but also let’s keep the doors open at the hall,” she said. Lynne said insurance costs were making it increasingly difficult for community halls to cover their expenses, with Greenethorpe Hall facing the same challenges as many other volunteer-run facilities in rural areas. The strong turnout exceeded the committee’s expectations, with the hall reaching capacity on the night. Local businesses and residents contributed raffle prizes, while donated artwork from two local artists and other prizes helped raise close to $2000 through the raffle and associated fundraising efforts. The final amount raised was still being calculated following the event, but Lynne said the result had surpassed expectations. “It was just so well supported by Greenethorpe,” she said. “I couldn’t ask for more. It was really heartening how that all happened.” Tables also embraced the invitation to dress up, adding to the atmosphere and fun of the evening. Some tables embraced the invitation to dress up. Lynne thanked the hall committee and the wider community for their efforts in organising the event, particularly MC Peter Watt for keeping the night moving and auctioneer Jack Whitty for encouraging generous bids on donated auction items. She said the night had been a team effort, with the support of volunteers and locals making the fundraiser possible. The committee is now considering making the trivia night an annual or biennial event after its success. Lynne said the night was also an opportunity to celebrate the community and give people a positive reason to come together at a hall that has hosted too many memorials in recent years. While raising money the trivia night also helped ensure Greenethorpe's country hall will remain open as a gathering place for years to come.