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Hall brings people together to keep doors open

<p>Over 100 people packed into the Greenethorpe Soldiers Memorial Hall to raise funds to ensure the hall can remain open despite rising insurance costs. </p>\\n
<p>Over 100 people packed into the Greenethorpe Soldiers Memorial Hall to raise funds to ensure the hall can remain open despite rising insurance costs. </p>\\n

Over 100 people packed into the Greenethorpe Soldiers Memorial Hall to raise funds to ensure the hall can remain open despite rising insurance costs.

Keeping the lights on and the doors open at Greenethorpe Soldiers Memorial Hall
Madeline Blackstock
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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