Despite a cool breeze and the challenges of school holidays and rising fuel costs, the Grenfell Picnic Races delivered a successful and enjoyable day, drawing a strong crowd and plenty of praise from participants and spectators alike.

Grenfell Picnic Races president Danny Kotel said the club had braced for a quieter crowd, with school holidays and rising fuel prices expected to keep some people away.

Instead, racegoers arrived in impressive numbers, including plenty of visitors from out of town.

It was competitive racing at the Grenfell Racecourse. PHOTO: Ashwood Studio Photography

"It was a cool day, but we still had a very good crowd and a really positive vibe," Danny said.

"People genuinely seemed to have a great time."

The racecourse itself drew widespread praise, with trainers, jockeys and spectators alike commenting on the outstanding condition of the track and surrounds.

The grounds were described as green, lush and immaculately maintained, a credit to the volunteers who worked behind the scenes.

Jack, Pat and Elle McRae. PHOTO: Ashwood Studio Photography

Racing across the six events was competitive and evenly spread, with wins shared among a range of trainers and jockeys. Participants agreed the racing was of strong quality, adding to the day’s success.

Winners came from Tumbarumba, Parkes, Dubbo and Wagga Wagga.

Off the track, fashions on the field attracted strong support, with terrific outfits on display and plenty of representation across the categories.

PHOTO: Ashwood Studio Photography

Children’s entertainment was also a standout, with novelty events such as wheelbarrow races and sprints down the straight proving especially popular.

“We really wanted this to be a good family day out, and I think that’s what people got," Danny said.

"The kids were well looked after, and there was plenty happening without the day feeling rushed."

A courtesy bus run from town to the racecourse was well used, with a packed bus transporting racegoers who chose to leave their cars behind and take advantage of the free service.

While some ticket holders were unable to attend many citing school holiday commitments and fuel costs, organisers were pleased with the overall turnout and behaviour of the crowd.

"It might not have been a massive crowd, but it was a very good one.

PHOTO: Ashwood Studio Photography

“It was family-friendly, well behaved and a lot of fun," Danny added.

He said several attendees were already talking about returning next year.

“Overall, it went across really well, and we’re very happy with how the day unfolded.”