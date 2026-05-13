The Grenfell Art Gallery has a vibrant new exhibition, Essence of Expression, showcasing the work of the Forbes Painting Group.

The exhibition is open now until 27 May, offering locals and visitors a chance to experience a dynamic collection of contemporary artworks from the Central West.

This is Forbes Painting Group's second group exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery which features an eclectic mix of works united by a share exploration of colour, emotion and authenticity.

Kim Fetherston in front of her work.

Predominantly two-dimensional, the exhibition includes acrylic, oil and watercolour paintings, drawing and mixed media with each piece reflecting the individuality and lived experience of its creator.

The artists explore themes ranging from identity and nature to chaos, beauty and transformation.

While no two works are alike, the exhibition as a whole forms a richly textured and emotionally engaging journey, celebrating the raw power of artistic expression.

The Forbes Painting Group is part of the Forbes Arts Society, an organisation with a proud history of fostering creativity in the region.

Michelle Mahlo in front of her work.

Nearly two decades ago a small group of local artists first began exhibiting at a Forbes craft store.

Their shared passion for the arts led to the formal establishment of the Forbes Arts Society in 2009 which became an incorporated association in 2011.

Today the Society has grown to around 50 members from across the Central West running their popular Thursday painting group which meets weekly from 10am to 3pm at Northside Chapel in Johnson Street, Forbes.

Members also exhibit once or twice yearly at the Forbes Town Hall.

For close to a decade the society operated the Platypus Gallery in Lachlan Street, Forbes, before it was sadly forced to close in 2021 due to the impacts of Covid.

Barbara Thomas and Katie Ragg at the opening night.

In 2019 the Arts Society purchased the former ambulance station in Lachlan Street and are now currently working towards transforming the building into a vibrant gallery and creative space with progress reliant on future funding to complete the interior fit-out.

The Forbes Arts Society thanks the Grenfell Art Gallery for once again providing an opportunity to share their work with the wider community.

Secretary of the Forbes Arts Society Karen Ritchie, said opening night was very successful with a good crowd of locals and Forbes visitors and artists.

Coralie Crouch with her ceramic DADA installation.

The Forbes artists extend their sincere thanks to Grenfell tourism, arts and events officers Casey Lennane and Elly Hinde for their continued support of regional arts and artists.

Artists also share their thanks to the gallery's dedicated volunteer curation and hanging team Hughie, Ted, Gini and Michele who helped set up the exhibition.

Essence of Expression is a celebration of regional creativity and collaboration and a reminder of the strength and vitality of the arts in our local communities.

You can view the exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery until 27 May.