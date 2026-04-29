Generations gathered in Grenfell and surrounding villages on ANZAC Day to remember, reflect and honour those who have served and those who are still serving for our country.

This year's ANZAC Day marked the 111th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings.

At Grenfell's commemorative service, special guest Margaret Knight shared a personal address, speaking of ANZAC Day as a time of both personal and national reflection, honouring those who served while acknowledging the lasting cost of war.

"ANZAC Day is a personal reflection for many Australians," she said.

Red Cross - Pip Wood, Naomi Steinhardt, Carol Hargrave, Gillian Date and Wendy Anderson.

"It means honouing the sacrifice of personnel, remembering family who served and remembering the horrible cost of war."

She described the day as one that connects Australians through shared remembrance, unity and gratitude for freedom, while also serving as a solemn reminder of the need to prevent future conflict.

Ms Knight reflected on traditions such as dawn services, marches and the laying of rosemary crosses on veterans' graves, noting these rituals continue to unite communities each year.

Grenfell Town and District Band Dallas Munk, Michael Best, David Buttenshaw and Robert Bernard. PHOTOS: Jenny Armstrong

"ANZAC Day is not something to be commemerated just on one day of the year.

"Every day should remind us of the sacrificial giving of young Australians and New Zealanders who lost their lives and those who came home scarred."

Drawing on her own life, Ms Knight recounted childhood memories of marching with her school and later serving in the Women's Royal Australian Air Force as a service policewomen.

Michael Best.

She spoke with pride about her military service and lifelong connection to remembrance.

After moving to Grenfell Ms Knight became a longstanding member of the RSL Sub-Branch and has spent more than a decade supporting memorial services and veteran funerals, including serving as a chaplain.

Ms Knight also highlighted the importance of ensuring ANZAC traditions evolve with newer generations, including veterans of more recent conflicts.

Brent Cartwright and Belinda Day.

"It's been a real privilege to watch young people take such a pig part in our services. They begin to realise that many of the original ANZACs were their age.

"ANZAC is not just commemorating war, it's about coming together and creating strength through unity and diversity," Ms Knight added.

Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch president Glen Ivins said the 2026 commemorations were a success with strong attendance across all events.

"It was a really good turnout. Everything went well and we had huge crowds with the good weather and it being a weekend," Mr Ivins said.

Grenfell Cadets with Lone Charger and Grenfell Pony Club Representatives in the background.

Mr Ivins credited the Grenfell community for the day's success with the contribution of volunteers, local organisations and businesses.

"No matter who I ask, people always jump in and help."

He acknowledged the support of the shire for traffic and road closures as well as assistance with the use of Memorial Park.

Service men, women and family representatives. PHOTOS: Jenny Armstrong

The Criterion Hotel was also a big part of the day hosting events throughout the day.

Mr Ivins also said RSL members attended services in surrounding villages which were reported to be well attended as well.

"I could go on all day about everyone who helped make the day happen, It was just fantastic," Mr Ivins added.