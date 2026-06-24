The 13th annual Caragabal Camp-Oven Cook-Off has been hailed a huge success, with organisers reporting the event was bigger than ever and raised almost $10,000 for the Caragabal Memorial Hall.

Held over the June long weekend, the popular family-friendly event attracted campers and competitors from across NSW with many visitors arriving days before the competition and staying through until Monday or Tuesday.

One of the organisers of the much loved event, Donna Pursehouse said this year's cook-off featured 50 entries which was up from previous years.

“It just keeps growing every year,” Donna said.

“Every year people say they're coming back next year and bringing more people with them and they do.”

The coveted main meal award was won by Bill and Wendy Hutchison from Eden, who impressed judges with their 'Good Ole Lamb Stew'.

The couple travel almost six hours to attend the event and regularly plan their annual trip around the Caragabal cook-off.

The dessert category was won by Charlotte Pike and Macie Dixon from Canberra with their chocolate pudding.

The Pauley Harris Memorial Shield, awarded to the highest-scoring runner-up across all categories, went to Jim Pracey and Paige Vanzanten from Junee for their beef melt.

Pauley Harris Memorial Shield (runenrs-up) were Jim Pracey and Paige Vanzanten from Junee for their beef melt.

Originally established as a fundraiser for the Caragabal Memorial Hall, the event continues to provide valuable financial support for the community facility.

Entry fees and camping donations contribute directly to hall maintenance, insurance and equipment upgrades.

This year's fundraising efforts will help purchase a new meat slicer used for preparing the hall committee's popular hot lamb and gravy rolls, as well as a new speaker and microphone system for event announcements.

“The rest goes towards electricity, maintenance and insurance, which is still just under $4,000 a year,” Donna said.

Beyond the cooking competition, the weekend featured a range of activities for all ages, including egg-and-spoon races, tug-of-war contests, billy boiling competitions and children's games.

“The kids just have a ball.

“It’s really just a family fun weekend.”

Many visitors also took the opportunity to attend events associated with the nearby Henry Lawson Festival, including the annual parade.

Donna said the event would not be possible without the efforts of the Caragabal Ladies Hall Committee, the support of their husbands and the many local volunteers who help in the lead-up to and during the weekend.

“We get a lot of help from locals,” she said.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the event on the day and in the days leading up to it," Donna added.