In just seven weeks Grenfell will come alive for the 69th year as we commemorate Henry Lawson's contribution to the arts.

This year's Henry Lawson Festival will have a particular focus on our much loved larrinkins and legends capturing the humour, resilience and larger-than-life character that runs through Lawson's writing and remains deeply woven into Australian life.

You can become part of the story behind the 2026 Henry Lawson Festival yourself by coming on board as a sponsor.

The annual festival has celebrated community, creativity, resilience and the spirit of the bush and would love local businesses and supporters to join in on the celebration.

With more than 10,000 attendees across the festival weekend and over 100,000 people reached on social media being a sponsor is a great opportunity to align your business with one of regional NSW's most cherished events.

Big or small every sponsorship helps keep this incredible festival alive for future generations.

Or you can be part of the festival by hosting a community event or running a market stall.

Community organisations are encouraged to get involved with community stalls offered at no cost (registration is still required).

Whatever way you're looking to get involved with this year's festival every contribution helps make the annual event a success year after year.

Festival organisers are hoping to fill Grenfell with creativity, connection and community spirit this June Long Weekend from 4 to 8 June.

To support the festival through sponsorship or in-kind contribution, get in touch today at info@henrylawsonfestival.com.au or learn more at https://henrylawsonfestival.com.au/sponsors/

To register your event or stall, simply email info@henrylawsonfestival.com.au

More info at https://henrylawsonfestival.com.au/content/market-stall/

Expressions of Interest for events and market stalls will close 10 May and accepted Stalls will be announced and notified no later than 13 May.