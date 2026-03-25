Grenfell Rugby Union have celebrated 60 years of the club in style at the Grenfell Showground.

Around 185 people gathered to celebrate including the club's 10 life members who were honoured at the start of the night.

"We had a mix of ages which was really good and we had a really good well-behaved crowd," club secretary Josh Taylor said.

Grenfell Rugby Union Club life members Lisa Easterway and Peter Moffitt had the honours of cutting the cake. Grenfell Rugby Union 60 Years Ball Grenfell Rugby Union 60 Years Ball Grenfell Rugby Union 60 Years Ball Grenfell Rugby Union 60 Years Ball Grenfell Rugby Union 60 Years Ball Grenfell Rugby Union 60 Years Ball

Throughout the night speakers took to the stage sharing highlights of the club throughout the decades from the 60s right until now.

The official celebrations ended with a cake cutting before everyone enjoyed a relaxed night celebrating the club's history.

It was a really good night," Josh added.