Eugowra is to host the region’s show societies for the Zone 6 Young Woman judging at the end of this month.

Twenty three young women will represent their local show and community in Eugowra on 28 February, with three to be selected to represent our zone at Sydney Royal Easter Show.

The vast zone covers Eugowra and Canowindra, Parkes and Forbes, stretching from Cowra and Blayney to Harden-Murrumburrah, Condobolin out to Bourke, Gilgandra and Dubbo back in to Molong, Orange and Bathurst.

It’s been 13 years since Eugowra hosted these zone finals, and local Show president Sean Haynes says the community is preparing to welcome these Young Women, their family, friends and show societies to Eugowra.

A panel of three judges will be interviewing each Young Woman through the day, and they’ll enjoy lunch together at the Eugowra Uniting Church hall – where the local Landcare group and volunteers have helped with garden work.

With so many show representatives coming from such a large region Cabonne Council is supporting and organising a bus tour around Eugowra, with its famed murals and historic Escort Rock, site of the gold heist.

They’ll also visit Canowindra, seeing the Age of Fishes Museum and a local winery.

The night’s black tie dinner is to be hosted at the new multipurpose community centre on Eugowra showground, with a three-course meal catered by local Eat Your Greens.

Given the travel time to accommodation in surrounding towns, a number of locals have generously opened their homes for young women to get ready for the evening and Sean expressed the Show Society’s appreciation for their hospitality.

Canowindra’s Kent Eastwood will provide live music as the evening will begin with drinks and canapes on the lawn, with formalities to begin at 7pm.

The community will get to meet and be inspired by the entrants as each has the chance to take the stage and respond to a few questions through the night.

Tickets to the dinner are available now, with an RSVP date of 18 February for catering purposes.