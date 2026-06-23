After 10 years at the helm of the Cargo to Grenfell Walk, founder Toby Barons and his partner Danielle Barons are preparing to step back from organising the much-loved fundraising event.

The couple are seeking expressions of interest from individuals or a committee willing to take over the event's organisation.

This will allow them to focus on growing their mental health charity, the Head Strong Foundation and on starting a family.

Founded by Sydney boy Toby in 2017 the Cargo to Grenfell Walk began as a simple idea between friends looking to explore the Central West and support a local cause.

"It was really just something to do," Toby said.

"A friend had family in Grenfell, and we were talking about ways to explore the region and do something a little bit different."

The inaugural walk raised funds for the local cricket club but the success of the event quickly inspired a broader mission focused on mental health awareness and support.

Over the past decade, the event has grown far beyond what Toby had ever imagined, attracting participants, volunteers and business support from across the Central West.

"Never in our wildest dreams did we expect it to become what it is today.

"The support from local businesses and the wider community has been incredible. The walk itself is a daunting challenge, but even people who couldn't take part physically found ways to get involved and support us."

For Toby the event's success has never been measured solely by fundraising totals.

"The community that's formed around it and the satisfaction people get from being involved is something we've always been really proud of," he said.

However, balancing the demands of organising the annual event alongside family commitments and their mental health organisation has become difficult.

"We're realistic about the fact that we just don't have the time and energy to continue fulfilling that role.

"Danielle and I are starting a family and it's become a hard juggling act."

While stepping away from day-to-day organisation the pair are hopeful the event will continue under new leadership.

"It would mean so much to see someone take it on.

"It would be heartbreaking to simply let it fade away. I really believe that with the right people and a fresh set of eyes the walk can continue to grow and make a difference."

Toby said the couple would remain involved as ambassadors and mentors, providing support, resources and guidance to any future organising committee.

"We've got 10 years of records, templates and processes that we're more than happy to share," Toby said.

"I wouldn't miss the walk if it was on next year. We just won't be involved in the same capacity."

The transition will also allow the couple to dedicate more time to the Head Strong Foundation which was established during the Covid-19 pandemic and began receiving fundraising support from the walk in 2023.

The foundation aims to improve access to mental health resources in regional and rural communities by partnering with other organisations and supporting community-led initiatives.

"Our goal is to connect people with the resources they need, particularly those who are isolated and may not have access to the services available in larger cities," Toby said.

The organisation also seeks to support teachers, mental health workers and aspiring community leaders through training opportunities, workshops and professional development programs.

"We want to empower people to become educators and advocates in their own communities."

Future initiatives may include workshops, podcasts, community conversations and collaborations with organisations throughout the Central West.

While the next chapter is still taking shape, Toby said the foundation's mission remains focused on creating positive outcomes for regional communities.

With the Cargo to Grenfell Walk entering a new chapter, Toby and Danielle wanted to express their gratitude to everyone who has supported the event over the past decade.

"There are people who have volunteered year after year, businesses that have backed us from the beginning and participants who have walked with us for 10 years," he said.

"We're incredibly grateful for every one of them.

"We're optimistic about the future and hopeful the walk will continue to be a successful event for many years to come," Toby added.

If you would like to learn more or discuss what is involved, please reach out to the Cargo to Grenfell Walk team directly at c2gwalk@gmail.com or on 0421 880 088.