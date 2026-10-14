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Echidnas relive their golden premiership

Quandialla Echidna players over the years standing: Mark Troth, Brian Davidson, Danny Reeves, Chris Dixon, Chris Causer, Bruce Slade, Micheal Pearse, Phillip Armitage and Robert Reeves. 1976 Quandialla Echidnas premiership players seated: Bruce Barrett, Lewis Heinjus, Ian Murphy, Ted Langford, Harry Gault, Ian Nixon and Ken Slade surrounded by Quandialla Echidnas memorabilia.

Remember the Quandialla Echidnas? They have just gathered together in Quandialla to remember their glory days