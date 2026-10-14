Echidnas relive their golden premiership

"The town deserved the premiership and the team had got it for them." Those words written in the Grenfell Record on Friday 1 October 1976 perfectly capture what the Quandialla Echidnas' premiership meant to the town. Fifty years later, those words still ring true. During the October long weekend members of the Quandialla Echidnas' 1976 premiership winning side were joined by players from generations past at the Quandialla Bowling Club for a special reunion celebrating half a century since one of the club's most memorable seasons. It was a chance to look back on a very different era of bush footy, a time when villages across the district fielded competitive sides. It was also a time when a football team was very much part of the fabric of its community, which remains today. In 1976 the Echidnas went from minor premiers to premiers, completing a season that brought a long-awaited premiership back to Quandialla. It had been 23 years since the town had celebrated its previous premiership in 1953. There was perhaps no more fitting person to help celebrate the 1976 triumph than Jack "Hopper" Kelly who had been captain-coach of the 1953 premiership-winning team. The 1976 grand final was played at Lawson Park Oval against Burrangong with a record crowd turning out to watch the two sides battle for the title. The crowd contributed $1030 in gate money, a significant figure for the time, and they were rewarded with what the Grenfell Record described as one of the best games of league seen at Lawson Park Oval for many years. It was fast, open football with plenty of action. Quandialla's captain-coach, the late Joe Walsh, set the pace for his team. It was his second year with the club and as the newspaper reported, it was certainly a season he would never forget. For Walsh, the victory was another significant achievement in a football career that extended well beyond Quandialla. Before playing with the Echidnas he had played with the Balmain Tigers, featuring in their celebrated 1969 grand final victory over minor premiers South Sydney. Balmain’s 11-2 win over the heavily favoured South Sydney side remains one of the great upsets in rugby league history. Walsh brought that experience to the Echidnas, helping guide them through their successful 1976 campaign. Following the 76' grand final, he was awarded the Mervyn Sinclair Memorial Shield for the Most Enterprising Player. Sadly, an integral member of the premiership-winning side Walsh, aged 79, passed away in Wagga Wagga late last year after losing his battle with cancer. Fifty years on, his name remains closely connected with one of the great chapters in Quandialla football history. The winning grand final team comprised Kevin Davidson, Robert Walsh, Tony Walsh, Mathew Walsh, Ian Nixon, Joe Walsh, Greg Ritchson, Bruce Barrett, Ian Murphy, John Fitzhenry, Ted Langford, Louis Heinjus, Harry Gault, John Reeves and Greg Davidson. Ken Slade and T. Wilson were also part of the successful season. The legacy of that team extended beyond the local competition. Backs Bruce Barrett and John Reeves both had sons who went on to play in the NRL. Trent Barrett played 199 NRL games and made 11 State of Origin appearances, while Brendon Reeves played 144 NRL games. Both began their careers with the Illawarra Steelers. Trent Barrett has since moved into coaching and is now an assistant coach with the Brisbane Broncos. Half a century after the grand final, several members of the premiership-winning side were back together in Quandialla to remember the season and the teammates who helped make it special. Among the 1976 players attending the reunion were Bruce Barrett, Louis Heinjus, Ian Murphy, Ted Langford, Harry Gault, Ian Nixon and Ken Slade. Since that premiership, some players have moved away, others have remained in the district, and some have passed away or become uncontactable. Former Quandialla Echidnas player and orangiser of the reunion, Robert Reeves said it was a great day reconnecting and sharing memories. The 1976 Echidnas may have been the team that took to the field, but the premiership belonged to Quandialla. And 50 years later, the town still remembers. An epic grand final comeback The Echidnas entered the decider as minor premiers but faced a full-strength Burrangong side determined to claim the title. Quandialla won the toss and kicked off in excellent conditions. The opening exchanges were fierce, with both sides competing hard for possession, but the Echidnas struck first. At the 12-minute mark, centre Bruce Barrett sliced through the Burrangong defence to score a fine try close to the posts. John Reeves, filling in for regular kicker Evans, missed the conversion, leaving Quandialla with a 4-0 lead. The Echidnas continued to apply pressure in Burrangong territory, and Walsh made a tactical change to help his side secure more possession, moving himself into the front row while Tony Walsh operated at lock. The scrums were fiercely contested, and the adjustment soon paid dividends. One scrum in Burrangong’s quarter erupted, with the ball shooting out of the visitors’ pack and halfback Ted Langford following it through. Quick to seize the opportunity, Langford scooped up the ball and raced over under the posts while the opposition stood bewildered. Reeves converted to extend Quandialla’s lead to 8-0, then added a penalty goal to make it 10-0. Burrangong finally got on the scoreboard before half-time when Quandialla conceded a scrum infringement about 35 metres from its own line. Burrangong captain Hobson landed a difficult angled penalty to reduce the margin to 10-2. The energy expended in the opening 40 minutes was evident as Joe Walsh and Ian McAlister wrestled for possession when the half-time siren sounded. Despite holding an eight-point advantage, the Echidnas were far from home. Burrangong returned for the second half a revitalised side, with Hill and McAlister leading the charge as the visitors began to dominate territory and stretch the Quandialla defence. McAlister eventually crossed for a try near the posts, giving Hobson a straightforward conversion and bringing Burrangong back to 10-7. Suddenly, the momentum had shifted. Burrangong looked dangerous, while Quandialla appeared hesitant as the visitors continued to press. Their forwards were winning valuable possession and driving deep into Echidnas territory. Hill, who had troubled Quandialla throughout the match, brushed aside defenders to score just metres from the posts. Hobson converted, and Burrangong had surged in front, 12-10. The Echidnas’ premiership hopes were now under serious threat, but they refused to let the match slip away. A strong run by Richardson and a slicing break by Langford created the opportunity for Robert Walsh to gather the ball on his fingertips and cross for a crucial try under the posts. The score restored Quandialla’s lead at 15-12. With the title within reach, experienced centre Barrett stepped up again. After a series of setbacks on the way to the line, he sliced through the Burrangong defence to score his second try of the afternoon. Reeves missed the conversion, but Quandialla had stretched its lead to 18-12. The Echidnas held on to secure an 18-12 victory and the premiership. Barrett finished with two tries, Robert Walsh scored one, and Reeves contributed three goals. But the result was about more than the scoreboard. According to the Grenfell Record, Quandialla had overcome being penalised 17-9 and losing the scrum count 5-13 to claim championship honours. The newspaper praised the side’s talent, fitness and spirit, while acknowledging the qualities of a strong Burrangong outfit. Ultimately, it was Quandialla’s refusal to concede defeat that proved decisive. “They played their 80 minutes like men inspired,” the report declared.