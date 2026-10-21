Early detection close to home

Grenfell women will continue to have access to free breast cancer screening close to home, following a unanimous decision by council to support BreastScreen NSW’s return to the region in 2027. Weddin Shire Council has agreed to amend its Donations and In-Kind Contributions Policy to include a $1000 in-kind donation to BreastScreen NSW every two years, starting in 2027. The support will help facilitate the delivery of the service in Grenfell, making breast screening more accessible for women who might otherwise need to travel considerable distances to attend an appointment. Mayor Paul Best said the importance of the service to the community was clear. “Such an important thing for our community. I don’t think anyone is going to disagree on how important it is,” Cr Best said. Councillor Jan Parlett also backed the proposal, highlighting the benefits of bringing essential health services to regional communities. “I think it is very vital we do this because people can’t always travel the distances, so putting it right in our backyard so our community can have access to that service and that facility for women is really, really important,” Cr Parlett said. “It can change the whole outcome for someone.” BreastScreen NSW provides free breast screening through mobile screening buses and permanent clinics, helping detect breast cancer early and improve health outcomes. The service visits Grenfell every two years and is due to return in April 2027. Council has previously assisted the organisation in bringing its mobile screening service to the Weddin Shire area. The proposed donation was assessed against council’s Community Support Program objectives, with the significant health benefits to the community recognised as a key reason for the support. Funding will come from council’s existing $30,000 Community Support Program budget allocation for the financial year, with the contribution able to be accommodated within current budget provisions. BreastScreen NSW offers free mammograms to women aged 40 and over, with screening playing an important role in the early detection of breast cancer. Bookings for BreastScreen in Grenfell open in February 2027. You can book by calling 13 20 50. Council’s decision was carried unanimously, confirming its support for continued access to the service in the local community.