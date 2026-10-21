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Early detection close to home

<p>The BreastScreen NSW van will be in Grenfell April 2027. Don\\'t put off your next appointment. PHOTO: Western NSW Local Health District</p>\\n
<p>The BreastScreen NSW van will be in Grenfell April 2027. Don\\'t put off your next appointment. PHOTO: Western NSW Local Health District</p>\\n

The BreastScreen NSW van will be in Grenfell April 2027. Don't put off your next appointment. PHOTO: Western NSW Local Health District

Council support continuation of BreastScreen NSW
Madeline Blackstock
October 21, 2026 • 03:00

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