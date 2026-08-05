While recent rain has brought some relief across the Central West, local leaders say now is exactly the time to prepare for the next drought as they back a new plan to help communities prepare for drought before it arrives.

The completion of the Central West Regional Drought Resilience Plan brings together Weddin, Cowra, Cabonne, Orange and Blayney councils in a coordinated effort to strengthen communities, businesses and services against future droughts.

Speaking at the completion event in Grenfell, Weddin Shire Mayor Paul Best said the plan recognises a reality familiar to generations of rural residents.

"It's about being prepared for drought, which we know is coming and what happens in our regions every few years," Cr Best said.

He said the plan provides a practical framework to help communities put support measures in place now rather than waiting until dry conditions become severe.

"For the first time, we've got five shires working together to put a plan in place and give communities some direction about what they can do now to be ready in the future."

The Regional Drought Resilience Plan identified Weddin as one of the Central West areas most exposed to drought impacts because of its strong reliance on agriculture and relatively low economic diversity.

The plan notes that drought affects not only farming businesses but also local services, community groups, sporting organisations and businesses that rely on economic activity generated across the district.

Cr Best said one of the strengths of the initiative was the practical support it delivers.

"There are things like the business toolkit, which helps businesses plan and be prepared beforehand before drought hits," he said.

The project has also developed resources aimed at helping people access support services, including mental health information and communication materials that can be shared throughout the community when conditions begin to deteriorate.

Mental health remains a significant issue for many rural communities during prolonged dry periods, and Cr Best believes having clear pathways to support will be critical.

"Understanding that and being ready for it and having those mental health points where people can contact and get some help is really important," he said.

The plan builds on concerns raised during community consultation, where Weddin residents identified challenges including reduced farm incomes, declining spending in local towns, labour shortages, social isolation and limited access to health services during difficult periods.

A key feature of the project has been the collaboration between neighbouring councils.

Cr Best said regional cooperation was particularly beneficial for smaller councils such as Weddin.

"By having five shires come together, it gives us a bit more capacity that we don't have," he said.

"We can work together and benefit from some of the things that larger councils have the capacity to do."

That regional partnership reflects one of the plan's core principles: drought does not respect council boundaries, and effective preparation requires communities to work together.

The plan identifies five major areas for future action: strengthening local economies, improving environmental resilience, enhancing governance and leadership, supporting communities and investing in critical infrastructure such as water security and communications.

For Weddin Shire where agriculture remains the largest employer and a foundation of the local economy, leaders hope the plan will help communities respond more effectively to future dry periods while maintaining strong local connections and support networks.

As the region looks ahead, Cr Best said the focus must remain on preparation.

"We know drought will come again," he said.

"This plan helps make sure we are ready for it and that our communities, businesses and residents have the support they need when that time comes."

The project was funded through the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund and the NSW Government and developed through extensive consultation across the region.

For more information on the Future Drought Fund and the Regional Drought Resilience Planning Program, visit: www.agriculture.gov.au/agriculture-land/farm-food-drought/drought/future-drought-fund.

For more information on the Regional Drought Resilience Planning Program in New South Wales, visit: www.nsw.gov.au/rdrp.