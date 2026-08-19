Grenfell's business community is in a strong position according to Scope Clothing owner Tammy Beasley, who believes the town is becoming an increasingly popular destination for shoppers from across the region.

Tammy said more visitors from surrounding towns were choosing to spend the day in Grenfell, attracted by the variety of stores and the personalised service offered by local businesses.

"I really believe that people are choosing Grenfell to come to from surrounding towns for a day out," she said.

"Ladies are saying they love coming to Grenfell because there's better choice. We have wonderful service and I think country shops give better service and provide beautiful things."

While rising fuel prices have presented challenges Tammy believes they have also encouraged more people to shop locally, strengthening the town's economy.

"It's worked in our favour in some ways because it's keeping local shoppers local," she said.

Tammy said the benefits of shopping locally extended well beyond individual businesses with sporting clubs, community organisations and local events all relying on the support of local businesses.

"Donations come from local businesses, employment comes from local businesses, so I think we all need to shop local," she said.

She encouraged residents to rediscover Grenfell's retail offering, noting that many people were unaware of the range of products available or that several shops now opened seven days a week.

"I can't stress enough - come in store, have a look at the shops we have available in Grenfell and see what we've got," she said.

"We have some beautiful shops, and a lot of them are open seven days a week. That's a big commitment."

Tammy has also been taking Scope Clothing on the road through pop-up events in Parkes after recently closing her second store in Eugowra.

She said many customers from Parkes had previously shopped at the Eugowra store and encouraged her to continue visiting their town.

The strategy is already helping bring new customers back to Grenfell.

"I had a lady from Parkes come into my Grenfell shop. She couldn't make it to the pop-up [in Parkes], but she said she loved the range of clothing and decided to come to Grenfell for the day," Tammy said.

"I'm hoping it brings people to Grenfell by giving the business exposure in other nearby towns."

She believes offering labels and styles that are different from those available elsewhere has also helped attract customers seeking something unique.

For Tammy however, the message remains simple.

"We all benefit as a community.

"If we've got strong shops and strong businesses, that helps support our community by having a strong community. We need to keep our main street vibrant," Tammy added.