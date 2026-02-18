Jaclyn Hughes and Rob Osmand have taken on new roles within NSW Fire and Rescue, stepping up to be Grenfell Station's newest deputy captains.

Jaclyn said this was a very big honour and didn't think she would become a deputy captain so soon.

Rob said he was very grateful for the opportunity of deputy captain.

"We have a great team and look forward to working with them all," he said.

She has served as a firefighter at the Grenfell Station for four years, and is Grenfell's first female firefighter within NSW Fire and Rescue, as well the station's first female deputy captain.

Jaclyn said with getting women in roles such as this helps show others that they can also do the roles that men do.

Her firefighter journey began six years ago after a Duty Commander mentioned the role to her, and after speaking to the Grenfell Station at the time, she decided to come on board as a firefighter,

Rob has been with Fire and Rescue since August 2023 and going forward they will have a plenty of training ahead of the local firefighters this year and said he is sure there will be a few callouts along the way.

Rob said some of the good things about the job are the community events they get to go to.

"It’s great to see everyone and the kids always enjoy seeing the fire truck. There's always challenges along the way but we all just stick together and support one another," he said.

Looking forward, Jaclyn said they are looking for more firefighter recruits, and if people want to find out more, have a conversation with a local firefighter or jump on to the NSW Fire and Rescue's website at https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/

"I would recommend anyone thinking about joining to get in contact with one of us or contact the station," Rob said.

"It is a good opportunity, a bit of fun and it is always good to support our community."