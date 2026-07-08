The Criterion Hotel Grenfell has raised $7700 for Bowel Cancer Australia through its June Friday night community raffles, making it the hotel's biggest monthly raffle fundraiser to date.

Kat Brenner of the Criterion Hotel said the overwhelming community support exceeded all expectations with the fundraiser inspired by Bowel Cancer Awareness Month and the recent loss of a close friend.

"We were hoping to raise maybe $1000," Kat said.

"I recently lost my best friend's husband, Jay, to bowel cancer. He was only 41, so we really wanted to get behind the cause."

The hotel has supported community fundraising for seven years, with its current format running for the past two years.

Each month, a different charity, community group or individual is chosen to benefit from the Friday night raffle proceeds, with the selected organisation selling tickets throughout the month before receiving all funds raised.

The majority of fundraising from the month of June came on 19 June when the hotel raised more than $6200 in a single night.

Kat Brenner and Claire McCann.

Kat said the fundraiser quickly grew after local businesses responded to requests for raffle prize donations.

"I sent a few messages and emails to businesses around Grenfell to see if they wanted to donate a voucher or some stock and it just became huge," she said.

Around 25 to 30 prizes were donated by local businesses and community members, including gift vouchers, products, hot air balloon rides and jet boat experiences.

Friends of Jay also travelled from Young to support the fundraiser, filling the hotel as patrons generously purchased raffle tickets throughout the night.

"Everyone was just buying hundreds of dollars worth of raffle tickets because they wanted to support such a good cause," Kat said.

To honour Jay, many attendees dressed in VB (Victoria Bitter) merchandise, reflecting his love of the iconic beer brand.

While the Criterion has previously raised almost $12,000 through a special charity auction for an individual, Kat said the June fundraiser was the most successful Friday night raffle the hotel has held.

The popularity of the initiative has continued to grow with community groups now approaching the hotel seeking future fundraising opportunities.

"I've got a list as long as my arm," she said.

"I don't have enough months in the year."

The raffles not only benefit worthy causes but also bring the community together.

"It's a win-win," she said.

"The more people we get here on a Friday night, the more tickets we're selling and the more money is raised for that charity or organisation. It's another reason for the community to come together."

Funds raised will support Bowel Cancer Australia's work in advocacy, awareness, patient support and research.

The community-funded charity also delivers initiatives to improve awareness of early-onset bowel cancer, provide better support for younger people diagnosed with the disease and advocate for changes to clinical practice and policy.

With successful Friday night raffles done for June, the July beneficiary will be the Grenfell Rugby Union Club.

All funds raised during July will support the men's and women's teams to help with equipment, travel and the ongoing costs of the season.

The community is encouraged to get behind the players by stopping in throughout the month for the chance to win a meat tray on a Friday night and support the Grenfell Rugby Union Club.