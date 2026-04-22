Weddin Shire councillors have voiced strong support for the work of the Weddin Health Council, highlighting ongoing advocacy, community fundraising and the urgent need for increased health infrastructure and staff housing in the shire.

Discussion followed the tabling of a report from the Weddin Health Council at Council’s April meeting, with councillors acknowledging both the progress being made and the challenges that remain for local health services, particularly the Multi-Purpose Service (MPS) and hospital in Grenfell.

Councillor Jan Parlett said the Health Council continues to be very proactive, particularly in advocating for doctors, services and the long-term future of the MPS.

“There’s a lot of advocacy still happening regarding the MPS and doctors,” Cr Parlett said.

“We’re very lucky with the staff and the support that we do have, and especially with the auxiliaries.”

Cr Parlett acknowledged the vital role of volunteers and community fundraising, pointing out that much of the local hospital’s extra medical equipment comes from grassroots efforts rather than government funding.

“There’s a lot of money raised through things like lamington drives and community activities," she said.

“Please support those things, because that is where all the extra medical equipment comes from.

"Once again, there is a lack of funding, and we’re the ones who don’t get much. We’re very fortunate to have such strong community initiatives and volunteers.”

Deputy Mayor Colleen Gorman, who also serves on the Health Council, said the broader community may not fully realise just how hard the committee is working behind the scenes.

“I think the community needs to know how hard that committee is actually working,” Cr Gorman said.

She paid particular tribute to Health Council chair Peter Moffitt and Peter Spedding, as well as hospital and MPS staff.

“They’re working in overdrive trying to attract funding and push for an expansion of the MPS,” she said.

Cr Gorman explained that several years ago, advocacy began for an extra 16 beds to meet community needs.

While licensing approval has since been granted for nine additional beds, the next challenge is securing the funding to build the expanded facility.

“We’ve got approval, but now we’re chasing the funding to expand and actually have the building.

“On top of that, we also need more staff to cater for extra beds and patients.”

Staff accommodation remains a significant issue, with Cr Gorman noting that the lack of housing makes it harder to attract and retain healthcare workers.

“We haven’t got any staff accommodation. That’s another big hurdle," Cr Gorman added.

Mayor Paul Best said health remains the number one priority for the community and stressed the importance of continued advocacy at all levels of government.

“The health of the community is number one,” Cr Best said.

“The problem has always been that the funding needs to come from both state and federal governments.”

He assured that Council would continue to advocate alongside the Health Council to pursue funding for either a new facility or major upgrades to the existing one.

“We definitely need it,” he said.

Mayor Best is also encouraging the community to help address the staff housing shortage, encouraging anyone with available rental properties to contact the hospital.

“If anyone in the community knows of any rental houses available for staff, it would be great.

“They can contact the hospital because they’re always looking for rentals for workers," Cr Best added.