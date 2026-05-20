Concerns about children’s safety during Grenfell’s hot summer months have prompted Weddin Shire Council to investigate installing shade structures over the main playground equipment at Livvi’s Place in Taylor Park.

The matter was debated at Council’s Ordinary Meeting in April, following a Notice of Motion from Councillor Wezley Makin, who said the playground had been heavily used since opening - including by his own family - but that the exposed metal slide posed a genuine risk.

“On 35 to 40‑degree days in summer that slide gets extremely hot,” Cr Makin told the meeting.

“Someone has donated hessian bags for the slide, but my daughter has slid down it and almost burnt herself. My main concern is the safety of users and pre‑empting any major injury before something serious happens.”

Cr Makin acknowledged that the indicative cost of a shade sail, estimated at around $185,000, was higher than he initially expected, but said shade would help ensure the park remained usable year‑round.

“This is about improving the longevity of the park and making sure it’s still used in the summer months when it gets extremely hot.”

A funding opportunity was identified through the Community Participation Stream of the Active Regional Communities Package, administered by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

Funding allocations range from $100,000 to $1,000,000 and require a minimum 20% co-contribution from Council.

The proposed funding model would require Council to contribute approximately $37,000, with the grant funding contributing $148,000 for a total of $185,000.

That figure prompted concern from some councillors, given current budget pressures.

Councillor Jan Parlett however, said safety considerations outweighed the cost, particularly given the playground’s role as an inclusive space for children with disabilities.

“We’ve invested so much in this playground and we do have extremely hot summers,” Cr Parlett said.

“You’ve got children who may just run off and jump on the equipment without testing it first. I would hate to see a child burnt, and that would cost council a lot more than $37,000 in the long run.”

Mayor Paul Best reminded councillors that the metal slide was chosen deliberately as part of the playground’s inclusive design.

“I remember asking why a stainless steel slide was used,” Cr Best said.

“It was because plastic slides can generate static electricity, which can affect children with cochlear implants."

Cr Best also stressed that the motion was not asking Council to immediately fund construction, but simply to investigate options and funding opportunities.

General Manager Matthew Sykes confirmed that if Council were successful in securing grant funding, a formal budget variation would be required to cover the council contribution.

The motion was carried, with councillors Makin, Neill, Gorman, Rolls and Parlett voting in favour.

Councillor John Niven voted against.

Council will now investigate shade options, identify funding opportunities, and report back, with the aim of having shade installed before the 2026–27 summer season.