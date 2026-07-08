Weddin Shire Council has formally adopted its 2026-27 Operational Plan and Budget, Fees and Charges Schedule, and Long-Term Financial Plan.

Following an extraordinary meeting on 29 June 29 the budget was carried by councillors, with Cr Chad White voting against the final motion.

Council's Director of Corporate Services told the meeting a number of fees and charges that were listed as "to be confirmed" or subject to regulations in the draft documents had now been updated with actual figures before adoption.

"We are going to adopt the fees and charges as part of the operational plan," the director said, noting most of the changes were statutory fees set by legislation.

Registration fees for dogs and cats were among the few charges still awaiting final confirmation from the state government.

Minor accounting adjustments were also made, including moving sewer contribution income from the operating budget to the capital budget, a change that did not affect the overall financial result.

Mayor Paul Best thanked council staff for the significant work involved in preparing the budget but acknowledged the financial challenges facing the organisation.

"It's not a great budget, we all know that," Cr Best said.

"We'd like to see a bit more balanced budget but that's something we've got to really work hard towards in the next 12 months."

Despite the financial pressures, the budget includes more than $8 million in road works as well as around $1 million for replacement of council plant and equipment, he said.

Mayor Best also said council hoped to receive some financial relief in future years through the planned removal of Rural Fire Service assets from council's books, although that change would not affect the newly adopted budget.

"We've just got to keep working away and try and reduce the deficit as much as we possibly can over the next 12 months," he said.

The adoption followed a month-long public exhibition period during which no submissions were received from the community.

Councillor Wezley Makin questioned whether the lack of feedback reflected limited community understanding of council budgeting processes, while Cr Jeanne Montgomery suggested residents may simply recognise the difficult funding environment councils face.

Mayor Best said financial pressures were being experienced by local governments across Australia.

"We're not the only council," he said, referencing discussions at a recent Australian Local Government Association conference.

"Every council was in the same boat saying we really need that support."

Discussion also focused on the newly adopted 10-year financial plan.

Mayor Best warned the years ahead would remain challenging unless council could increase revenue from new sources.

The Director of Corporate Services said council would need to carefully manage spending, maximise income opportunities and build reserves for future asset renewal and grant funding contributions.

Among options being investigated is a stormwater levy, estimated to generate about $40,000 annually to help fund urban drainage projects.

The adopted budget incorporates the 4.2 per cent rate peg increase determined by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) and authorises council's rates, charges and expenditure program for the 2026-27 financial year.

No public submissions were received during the exhibition period.