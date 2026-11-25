As the Christmas shopping season gets underway, Grenfell's small businesses are encouraging shoppers to look beyond the price tag and remember the families, livelihoods and local connections behind every purchase. For Wild Child owner Rochelle Cawthorne, shopping locally is about more than simply buying a gift – it is about supporting people who have invested in the community and creating an experience that cannot always be replicated by larger retailers. Approaching its third birthday on 2 December, Wild Child has carved out its own place in Main Street, offering children's toys, clothing and gifts, alongside a specialised range of resources for children with additional needs. With a 20-year background in childcare, Rochelle has drawn on her professional experience to develop a business that offers practical support to local families, allowing customers to see, try and get advice on products before making a purchase. She said having access to that guidance was particularly important for families who were already time-poor and did not have the money to spend experimenting with products that might not work. "There's so much out there and what works and what doesn't," Rochelle said. "I wanted something better for families who are time-poor to start with, because their hands are full and they don't have a never-ending supply of funds to try everything." Like many small businesses, Wild Child has felt the impact of the rising cost of living, with Rochelle noticing customers have less disposable income than in the shop's first two years. However, she said families continued to need toys, gifts, birthday presents and rewards, with keeping prices affordable a priority for the business. One of the things customers regularly commented on was her efforts to maintain family-friendly prices despite increasing operating costs. "They still know they can walk through my door with $20 and walk away with things that would have cost them $30 or $40 somewhere else," she said. "That has kept it consistent for us and it's kept our customers coming back." For Rochelle, the value of shopping locally extends well beyond the transaction itself, with customers supporting families they know while also enjoying the personal service and social connection that comes with visiting an independent business. She said she was happy for people to walk through the doors of Wild Child simply for a chat, even if they did not end up making a purchase. "I don't even care if they don't buy anything," she said. "It just becomes an experience and a social thing rather than it's just another shop." With the cost of running a business continuing to put pressure on independent retailers, Rochelle said it was important for shoppers to recognise what went into keeping a shop open, from rent and electricity to the everyday costs of stocking and operating a business. She said those expenses were among her biggest considerations when first looking at opening Wild Child, but was pleased the business had become a successful and well-loved part of Grenfell. The shop's character has also become part of its appeal, with customers enjoying the novelty of visiting somewhere different and seeing what was new. Rochelle said she had also noticed customers travelling from Young, Forbes and Cowra to visit Grenfell, particularly as smaller retail businesses continued to face challenges in other towns. She credited Weddin Shire Council's efforts to promote the local economy with helping encourage people to get out and support businesses, including its Christmas campaign. While the promotional activities helped raise awareness of local shops, Rochelle said they also provided an opportunity for business owners to connect, have some fun and build community spirit. She is also looking forward to Grenfell's upcoming Late Night Shopping in Grenfell next week on Thursday 3 December, which has become a family tradition, with her children joining her at the shop to help out. Rochelle said the late-night trading created a different atmosphere in town and encouraged people to enjoy an evening out while getting their Christmas shopping done. She hopes other businesses will also take part in extended Thursday trading in the lead-up to Christmas. With Wild Child approaching its third year of trading, Rochelle said supporting local businesses is worth making the trip for. "I hope everyone comes and shops at Grenfell," she said. "It's worth the trip. We are out in the middle of nowhere, but we're worth coming to see."