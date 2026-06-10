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Kim Travis of South Penrith was one of the many visitors who descended upon Grenfell this June long weekend.
A writer herself, Kim found inspiration while sitting next to Henry Lawson when she first visited the festival in 2023.
That inspiration saw her write a poem titled Chat with Henry Lawson.
This year she was seen sitting in that same spot reflecting on the moment inspiration struck.
Chat With Henry Lawson (Kim Travis - 13 June 2023)
How are you, Mr Lawson?
May we have a little chat?
I'd like some inspiration
If you could give me that.
Now I've read some of your poems
And the stories that you've told
Of life and trials and hardships
And men so tough and bold.
The women too were hardy
When men folk weren't around
They raised the kids and did the work
And tried to stand their ground.
I love to share your stories
And dream of days gone by
I almost hear the rumble
As Cobb and Co rolls by.
I laugh at all the antics
When they chased the Loaded Dog
And feel that I am with you
Telling yarns upon a log.
While many of your stories
Tell of hardships, death and crime,
There are others tell of mateship
That could last the test of time.
I wish to tell my stories
In a style that's easily read
So people will still read them
Long after I am dead.
So tell me now your secret
Although you write no more
Do you think that I am worthy?
Do you think that I could score?