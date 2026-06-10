Kim Travis of South Penrith was one of the many visitors who descended upon Grenfell this June long weekend.

A writer herself, Kim found inspiration while sitting next to Henry Lawson when she first visited the festival in 2023.

That inspiration saw her write a poem titled Chat with Henry Lawson.

This year she was seen sitting in that same spot reflecting on the moment inspiration struck.

Chat With Henry Lawson (Kim Travis - 13 June 2023)

How are you, Mr Lawson?

May we have a little chat?

I'd like some inspiration

If you could give me that.

Now I've read some of your poems

And the stories that you've told

Of life and trials and hardships

And men so tough and bold.

The women too were hardy

When men folk weren't around

They raised the kids and did the work

And tried to stand their ground.

I love to share your stories

And dream of days gone by

I almost hear the rumble

As Cobb and Co rolls by.

I laugh at all the antics

When they chased the Loaded Dog

And feel that I am with you

Telling yarns upon a log.

While many of your stories

Tell of hardships, death and crime,

There are others tell of mateship

That could last the test of time.

I wish to tell my stories

In a style that's easily read

So people will still read them

Long after I am dead.

So tell me now your secret

Although you write no more

Do you think that I am worthy?

Do you think that I could score?