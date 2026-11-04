Revving up support for Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary

The Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary is $3210 better off following a successful community fundraiser organised by the Sacred Syndicate Social Motorcycle Club (SSSMC) Riverina Chapter. The ride attracted 46 entries and 37 motorcycles, with riders travelling from across the region, including Young, Cootamundra, Harden and as far away as Griffith, to support the local cause on 24 October. SSSMC national president Vince “Vinnie” Behler said the ride was a great day, with participants getting behind the fundraiser and digging deep for the Hospital Auxiliary. “Everyone behaved themselves and dug deep and raised money for a really, really good cause,” Vinnie said. The fundraiser came about after members of the club, which has a presence in Grenfell, suggested supporting the Hospital Auxiliary as one of the organisation's regular community fundraising efforts. Vinnie said he was thrilled with the final total, particularly given the rising cost of living and fuel prices. “Times are tough at the moment. Fuel is expensive, but everyone came together and dug deep. “$3210 is a wonderful amount.” Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary representative Denise Crowther said the group was overwhelmed by the generosity shown by the motorcycle club, riders and wider community. “We were all gobsmacked,” Denise said. She said the funds would go towards purchasing equipment for the Grenfell Hospital and the Multi-Purpose Service (MPS) as required. “Every cent we raise stays in our own community, which is very important we feel,” she said. Denise said the Auxiliary was particularly touched that the club had approached them with the idea of raising money for the group. She also praised the number of riders who took part and the generosity of community members who donated raffle prizes. The riders contributed through registration fees, which went towards the fundraiser, as well as purchasing raffle tickets at stops along the ride. “They could just go on a ride any day of the week for nothing,” Denise said. “What they do when they go on these rides is pay a registration fee, which goes to the charity, and then they put their hands in their pockets at every stop buying raffle tickets. “Their generosity is just extreme. It's unbelievable.” Denise said the fundraiser was another example of the strength of the Grenfell community, thanking the club and everyone who contributed. Vinnie said the Sacred Syndicate SMC had built a strong reputation for giving back to communities since it was established in 2019. Starting with just nine members, the club has grown to more than 60 members locally and has donated more than $63,369 to charities over the past six-and-a-half to seven years. “We like giving money back to the local community,” he said. The club thanked the Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary for allowing it to support the organisation, as well as the sponsors, members, families, participants and everyone who donated or helped make the day possible. The club's next fundraising event will be the Hilltops Toy Run, scheduled for 12 December, with further details available through the Sacred Syndicate SMC social media pages.