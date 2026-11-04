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Revving up support for Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary

<p>Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary vice president Julie Hughes and Riverina Chapter resident Gary \"Ninja\" Doohan\\u00A0after the Sacred Syndicate SMC raised over $3000 for the Auxiliary. </p>\\n
<p>Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary vice president Julie Hughes and Riverina Chapter resident Gary \"Ninja\" Doohan\\u00A0after the Sacred Syndicate SMC raised over $3000 for the Auxiliary. </p>\\n

Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary vice president Julie Hughes and Riverina Chapter resident Gary "Ninja" Doohan after the Sacred Syndicate SMC raised over $3000 for the Auxiliary.

Motorcyclists ride up a $3210 boost for hospital
Madeline Blackstock
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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