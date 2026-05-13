Motorbikes will return to the Henry Lawson Festival this year, with organiser Kayleen Badman gearing up for the second annual Motorcycle Show N Shine.

After launching the event with just five weeks’ preparation last year, Kayleen attracted 22 bikes from across the region which was a result she described as “better than expected” for a first-time effort.

This year, she is aiming even higher.

“I’d love to see 50 bikes here,” Kayleen said.

“It would be fantastic to get more locals involved and make it a real community display.”

A one-woman operation, Kayleen has once again taken on the task of organising the event herself, driven by her passion for motorcycles, a passion that came as a surprise even to her.

“I was always against motorbikes,” she admitted.

“But then I hopped on the back of my husband’s bike and I’ve loved them ever since. I just wish I’d gotten into them sooner.”

Last year’s show drew entrants from across the Central West, including Orange, with the furthest traveller riding in from Narromine with judges from Young and Koorawatha.

For 2026, judges will travel from Young and Harden, with awards thanks to the Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club to be presented on Sunday during the festival.

The Show N Shine has also gained strong support from the wider motorcycling community and local businesses.

Last year's Show N Shine award winners.

The Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club has jumped straight on board again for a second year, while Repco Cowra has joined as a sponsor, donating prizes for winners.

To make the event more accessible for visiting riders, the Caragabal Pub has opened up accommodation specifically for motorcyclists travelling to the festival as well as other local businesses.

Kayleen is encouraging anyone with a bike, regardless of size, style, age or condition to take part.

“It doesn’t matter what you ride,” she said.

“All bikes are welcome, different models, colours, manufacturers, even if you’re not entering for an award. It’s just about getting people together and showing them off.”

There is even a new trophy category for this year which will be awarded to the best daily ride.

This category is open to all makes and models as long as you ride it to work or study at least three days a week.

With growing support the Motorcycle Show N Shine is set to become an annual feature of the Henry Lawson Festival, bringing together enthusiasts, locals and visitors alike in a celebration of all things motorcycles.

The Show N Shine will take place on Sunday, 7 June in Main Street from 9am.

There is a $10 entry fee per bike and bikes must be parked and registered by 10am.

For more information you can follow Grenfell Motorcycle Show N Shine on Facebook.