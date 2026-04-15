Last week Grenfell residents and businesses received letters from Australia Post informing them the operator of the Grenfell Licensed Post Office has notified them their intention to cease operating the outlet at 5pm on Friday, 29 May 2026.

The news has caused concern throughout the community particularly given the post office has become a critical service hub since Grenfell's last bank closed in 2025.

For many residents the post office is now the only place in town to access banking services without travelling to Young or Cowra.

"As we don't have any banks in town it would be dreadful if we had to travel to Young or Cowra just to do our banking or get money out," one resident said.

The potential closure has come at a challenging time for Grenfell as the newsagency also ceased trading late last year, further reducing access to everyday services.

While daily newspapers are currently available at IGA, the loss of multiple services has left many residents worried about Grenfell's long-term sustainability.

A local resident noted that without a bank, the post office plays an essential role.

"The post office is where people do so much more than mail."

If the Grenfell outlet were to close residents would need to travel to surrounding towns to access postal services.

The nearest alternatives are located in Cowra and Young as well as smaller licensed or community-run outlets at Greenthorpe, Quandialla, Caragabal, Koorawatha and Gooloogong.

Following the letters from Australia Post being issued, Weddin Shire Mayor Paul Best confirmed he has been in contact with Australia Post regarding the situation and that the matter is being taken seriously.

"[The Grenfell Post Office is] a service that means far more to our town than simply sending and receiving mail," Cr Best said.

"For many in our community the post office is a vital connection point providing banking, business services and access to essential services such as passport applications and overseas money transfers.

"The loss of these services locally would be deeply felt."

Cr Best acknowledged the current operators, Stephen and Karen Makin who have run the Grenfell Post Office for more than two decades.

"I would like to sincerely thank Stephen and Karen Makin for their 21 years of dedicated service to the Grenfell community.

"Their commitment, reliability and contribution to local life over more than two decades cannot be overstated, and I wish them all the very best for the future."

Council has confirmed it is actively engaging with Australia Post with both Cr Best and council staff having met with representatives.

"We have been reassured that retaining services in Grenfell remains a priority and we will continue to advocate and work constructively to find a suitable solution.

"Any closure or reduction in services would have a significant impact right across our shire. Following the loss of the newsagency and Bendigo Bank last year, our community has already felt the strain of reduced services," Cr Best said.

Cr Best also acknowledge that with the rising cost of living, particularly fuel, many residents would face difficulty travelling out of town to access basic services.

The post office operates as a private business and its future ultimately sits outside of Council's direct control.

"We remain hopeful that an outcome can be achieved that ensures our community continues to have access to these essential services," Cr Best added.

In Australia Post's letter to the community they have stated they are now investigating options for the provision of postal services in Grenfell and are now seeking expressions of interest from a suitable small business to provide postal services to the community.

You can contact EOINSWACT@auspost.com.au for further information or if you would like to submit an expression of interest.

Expressions of interest will close at 5pm on Thursday, 30 April.

Australia Post said they will keep residents updated as they move through this process and will communicate any necessary changes to existing mail delivery arrangements.