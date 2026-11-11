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A long time coming: Fleet reform approved

<p>Grenfell RFS will continue to provide the same level of service under new fleet ownership arrangements, with changes focused on vehicle management and maintenance.</p>\\n
<p>Grenfell RFS will continue to provide the same level of service under new fleet ownership arrangements, with changes focused on vehicle management and maintenance.</p>\\n

Grenfell RFS will continue to provide the same level of service under new fleet ownership arrangements, with changes focused on vehicle management and maintenance.

Council books set to benefit from historic reform
Madeline Blackstock
November 11, 2026 • 01:00

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