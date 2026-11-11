A long time coming: Fleet reform approved

Historic changes to the ownership and management of the NSW Rural Fire Service's firefighting fleet have been welcomed by Weddin Shire mayor Paul Best, who says councils have spent about a decade advocating for the reform. The Rural Fires Amendment (Fire Fighting Fleet) Bill 2026 has passed the NSW parliament, paving the way for ownership of more than 6000 Rural Fire Service (RFS) firefighting and support vehicles to transfer from local councils to the RFS from 1 July 2027. The NSW Government said the change would align ownership of the fleet with the agency that operates and manages the vehicles. The reform is backed by a $470 million investment over 10 years. That funding includes more than $29 million over two years to establish up to eight regional maintenance hubs and a further $106 million over four years for maintenance and safety upgrades. Cr Best said the announcement was a positive outcome for councils that had argued for many years that the fleet should not sit on local government balance sheets. "It's been a long time coming," Cr Best said. "We've been advocating for this for probably 10 years." He said the change would remove the need for council to account for assets it did not directly control. "It was a good result so that no longer has to be incorporated into our financials as it couldn't be because it wasn't really our asset," he said. Cr Best said it was important for residents to understand that the reform would not alter the role of local brigades or the services provided by the RFS. "I think the most important thing is that everyone in the community realises that it's business as normal for the RFS," he said. "They'll continue to provide the same services and have the same level of service and the same equipment." He said the main operational change would be the way vehicle maintenance was managed. "The only real change is that the servicing will be done in a central location and not serviced individually by each council," Cr Best said. Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said the legislation represented a major change for the service and its volunteers. "Really proud to deliver this historic reform that will ensure our RFS fleet is safe, reliable and ready to go when communities need it," Mr Dib said in a statement. He said volunteer firefighters needed vehicles that were fit for purpose and properly maintained. "We're backing this reform with a $470 million investment that will strengthen our firefighting capability and support regional jobs," he said. RFS Commissioner Trent Curtin described the change as one of the most significant reforms to the service in recent years. Mr Curtin said bringing fleet ownership and management together would support a more consistent approach to maintaining and replacing vehicles relied on by members across the state. He said the reform would strengthen operational capability and help ensure communities continued to receive a high level of emergency service. The move has also been welcomed by local government organisations that have campaigned for the transfer of ownership. Country Mayors Association chair Rick Firman said member councils had advocated for the fleet's removal from council books for more than a decade. He said it was appropriate that the agency responsible for controlling the assets should also own them. For Weddin Shire Council, Cr Best said the financial impact would be meaningful. "It doesn't sound like much, but in the overall scheme of things it makes a big difference," he said. "It takes the pressure off. "That's trying to balance and move forward so we can get a realistic budget and not have to include things that we don't have any control over."