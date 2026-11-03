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$666K grant blow averted for Weddin

<p>Mayor Best has welcomed the decision but said council would continue advocating for a fairer funding model.</p>\\n
<p>Mayor Best has welcomed the decision but said council would continue advocating for a fairer funding model.</p>\\n

Mayor Best has welcomed the decision but said council would continue advocating for a fairer funding model.

Grant shake-up scrapped after council pushback
Madeline Blackstock
November 3, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 3, 2026 • 10:39

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