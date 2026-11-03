$666K grant blow averted for Weddin

Weddin Shire Council has welcomed the decision to abandon proposed changes to the way Financial Assistance Grants are distributed to councils, after warning the overhaul could have left it almost $670,000 worse off in its first year. The NSW Local Government Grants Commission announced it would not proceed with its proposed funding methodology following significant concerns raised by councils across the state. Weddin Shire Mayor Paul Best said council was pleased its concerns, along with those of other regional councils, had been heard. “We’re very, very happy about it at the moment,” Cr Best said. “It was quite a shock to us to think that we were going to lose quite a substantial amount of Financial Assistance Grants, close on $670,000 in the first year.” The proposed changes would have reduced general-purpose funding for most councils in the Cootamundra electorate, potentially forcing local governments to consider rate increases or cuts to services. Cr Best said the funding was particularly important for smaller rural councils such as Weddin, which has a relatively small rate base. He said Financial Assistance Grants helped council fund everyday operations and provide services and facilities for the community, including keeping the swimming pool open. Much of council's rate revenue was already directed towards staff wages, with grant funding helping cover additional services and community needs. The road component of the grants also plays an important role in maintaining and repairing Weddin Shire's local road network. Cr Best said the proposed methodology did not adequately reflect the rising costs associated with maintaining regional roads and needed further review. While welcoming the decision not to proceed with the changes, he said council did not want the issue to be shelved altogether. “We still really want them to review the methodology because we believe that the roads component definitely needs to increase,” he said. Cr Best also called for greater transparency around how the funding calculations were made, saying councils needed access to the figures to properly understand the proposed changes and provide meaningful feedback. He said council would welcome the opportunity to examine the calculations and contribute suggestions towards a revised approach. Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke also welcomed the decision, following her calls for greater transparency over the proposed overhaul. Ms Cooke said the Commission received 102 submissions during consultation, with 54 raising significant concerns or proposing modifications and 38 opposing the changes. She said the outcome demonstrated the importance of meaningful consultation and ensuring councils had access to the information needed to assess reforms that could have significant financial consequences. “I commend our councils for speaking up and making their concerns known, and I am pleased that these changes will not proceed in their current form,” Ms Cooke said. Cr Best said the funding changes, if implemented, would have forced Weddin Shire Council to make difficult decisions about future service delivery. He said council would likely have needed to consider substantial rate increases simply to maintain its existing level of services. While the immediate changes will not proceed, Cr Best said council would continue advocating for a fairer funding model that properly recognises the financial pressures facing rural and regional councils.