This year CEF of Grenfell has awarded twenty-nine scholarships to the value of $55,500 to the young people of our shire. All these funds have come through the generous donations and support of our fundraising activities, mostly from within our community.

The Weddin Shire has so much to celebrate. CEF of Grenfell has met a large group of our young people over the last few weeks and listened to their stories about their future goals and the steps they need to take.

The way they spoke, their ability to express their intentions and have the insight to see the challenges along the way were at times inspirational, and evidence of their resilient and determination to work towards their goals, many with the intent to return to the community with their skills.

Brendan Sirol and Matt Griffiths, along with past recipients Jessica Pereira and Joseph Hodges joined up on the panels. They all bought a different perspective and really enhanced the interview process with their particular understandings. Thank you.

Nine of this year’s recipients are stepping from school into their first year of their learning either through university or TAFE. Most are heading away from Grenfell full of anticipation and some uncertainty. University of Wollongong and the many campuses of Charles Sturt University have the greatest appeal, perhaps the big city with the regional feel.

There is a group completing their degrees this year, with mandatory work placements a key feature of the study program. The conversations were about balance of study, work and other activities, and managing finances during placement as it often precludes the part time job.

The interview day was a time of catching up for both recipients and committee members. It is a highlight of the calendar where there is lots of talk and sharing. A big thanks to Grenfell Bowling Club for the support with the venue, assisting with the smooth running of the day.

As the year progresses, we look forward to hearing our young people’s stories: some problems, changes and challenges, and mostly getting on with it all and making the best of the opportunity, as many of them say, knowing their community is behind them.