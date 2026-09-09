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Carolyn among AgShows NSW's best

<p>Grenfell Show President Anthony Edwards and Grenfell Show Secretary Samantha Savva congratulating Carolyn Baker on being named a finalist for the AgShows NSW Outstanding Teacher Award. PHOTO: Grenfell Show </p>\\n
<p>Grenfell Show President Anthony Edwards and Grenfell Show Secretary Samantha Savva congratulating Carolyn Baker on being named a finalist for the AgShows NSW Outstanding Teacher Award. PHOTO: Grenfell Show </p>\\n

Grenfell Show President Anthony Edwards and Grenfell Show Secretary Samantha Savva congratulating Carolyn Baker on being named a finalist for the AgShows NSW Outstanding Teacher Award. PHOTO: Grenfell Show

25 years of keeping the show spirit alive in students
Madeline Blackstock
September 9, 2026 • 04:00

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