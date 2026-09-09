Carolyn among AgShows NSW's best

For The Henry Lawson High School agriculture teacher, Carolyn Baker, the Grenfell Show has been a way to give generations of students hands-on experience in agriculture and community life for 25 years. Her dedication has now been recognised with the Grenfell Show Society nominating her for the AgShows NSW Outstanding Teacher Award. From her nomination Ms Baker underwent an interview from which she was selected as one of four finalists from across NSW, an achievement she described as a great honour. "I was very honoured to be acknowledged," she said. "There were some amazing teachers across the state who have contributed widely to their local shows, so it was an honour to be acknowledged and be part of that." Her connection to agricultural shows began when she was young with her grandfather running the cattle section at the Eugowra Show. Her family connection grew into a lifelong passion with Ms Baker being involved with agricultural shows for the past 30 years and she continues to help whenever she is needed at the Grenfell Show. “When there’s been a gap in the Grenfell Show, the students and myself have sort of plugged the gap,” she said. Students have helped steward sections, run the animal nursery, marshal the car park through the school’s Leo Club and even provide face painting. Carolyn Baker with her AgShows NSW Outstanding Teacher finalist award. PHOTO: The Henry Lawson High School However one of Ms Baker’s longest-running contributions has been running the Young Judges competition, which she has been involved with for 25 years. The competition gives students the opportunity to learn how to assess grain, fruit and vegetables, wool, Merino sheep, meat sheep and beef cattle. Ms Baker believes the experience teaches students much more than simply how to judge an exhibit. “I think it teaches students how to be good citizens. “It also helps to promote what we do well in our community by exhibiting local produce and animals.” Students develop teamwork, time management, communication and practical agricultural skills, while volunteering also provides valuable experience they can take into future employment and scholarship applications. For students interested in agriculture, the competitions can also provide a pathway to higher-level competitions, including regional and state events. Ms Baker said the experience could be particularly valuable for students considering agricultural careers. “If they’re judging grain and down the track they’re going for an agronomy job, they can say they’ve made it to state finals,” she said. “They’ve got more idea when they’re visually assessing grain of what to say in front of farmers.” For Ms Baker, the most rewarding part is seeing students build their confidence and watching the community come together each year. “I love the community spirit that we have there [at the Grenfell Show]. “Everybody’s really proud to show off their animals and really proud to show off their produce and their cooking and their art. “It’s just a time where the community comes together and celebrates what we do well as a region," she said. Ms Baker also paid tribute to the many volunteers, sponsors, committee members and Show Trust volunteers who work behind the scenes to make the event possible. She encouraged anyone interested in contributing to consider joining the Grenfell Show committee. “There are so many people that contribute to the success of the show,” she said. Ms Baker also encourages everyone to attend the Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull which will return to the Grenfell Showground on 17 October, with this year’s event being held at twilight. “That will be the next exciting event run by the Grenfell Show committee,” she added.