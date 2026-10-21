Breast cancer didn’t run in the family, but it found Lorraine

When Lorraine Seery went for a routine breast screening in March 2023, she had no idea that the appointment would lead to a breast cancer diagnosis. She had no symptoms, had not felt any lumps and had no family history of breast cancer. "I didn't feel any lumps, I thought I was fine," Lorraine said. "Everyone thinks they're fine and then they get the shock of their lives." Like many women, she simply attended her regular screening appointment when the BreastScreen moblie van visited Grenfell. But further investigations revealed three cancerous lumps in her left breast with the cancer also involving her lymph nodes. What followed was surgery, radiation treatment, medication and ongoing medical appointments. Yet through it all Lorraine says the support she received from the people of Grenfell made an enormous difference. Lorraine underwent her first operation after her diagnosis, and due to the margins not being clear Lorraine underwent a second procedure in July 2023. She then underwent radiation treatment and continues to take medication, with regular check-ups and mammograms forming part of her ongoing care. The diagnosis was daunting particularly in the early days when the word cancer was difficult to comprehend. "When you're told you've got the big C word, you're not quite sure you've actually heard what they've said. "It really is very frightening." But looking back on her journey Lorraine wants people facing an early diagnosis to understand that while the experience can be frightening, they do not have to face it alone. She praised the kindness and professionalism of the medical staff who supported her throughout treatment, including teams in Cowra and Orange as well as her GP in Young who continues to assist with her ongoing care. Lorraine said the compassion shown by health professionals helped her feel supported at every stage. She also expressed her gratitude to the Weddin community whose support helped ease the practical and emotional challenges of undergoing treatment while living in a rural area. Travelling to Orange for appointments meant regular trips of around two hours, with fuel costs and accommodation adding to the pressures of an already difficult time. Lorraine said financial assistance with travel was invaluable, particularly when treatment required multiple visits. She has accessed the Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme (IPTAAS) to help with eligible travel and accommodation costs, while Can Assist also provided significant support throughout her treatment. “Can Assist Grenfell and their team are amazing,” Lorraine said. She said the generosity of those involved helped take some of the pressure off, allowing her to focus on her health rather than worrying about how she would manage the costs associated with treatment. For Lorraine, the experience reinforced just how important community organisations and local support networks are for people facing serious illness in regional and rural areas. Now, as Pink Ribbon awareness month shines a light on breast cancer, Lorraine is using her experience to encourage other women to prioritise their health and attend regular breast screening. She said awareness was particularly important because breast cancer could affect anyone, regardless of whether they had a family history of the disease or noticed any symptoms. “I had no family history whatsoever with breast cancer,” she said. “When people say, ‘It’s not in my family’, I tell them, ‘Well, it’s not in mine either’.” Lorraine has become passionate about encouraging women to attend screening, regularly reminding people she meets to make an appointment or visit the BreastScreen mobile van when it comes to town. She acknowledged that some people felt anxious about screening, but said putting off an appointment could mean missing an opportunity for earlier detection. “People just don’t want to know. They put their blinkers on,” she said. “But they must go and get it done, because the earlier it’s spotted, the quicker they can treat it.” Lorraine said Pink Ribbon awareness initiatives were important in encouraging conversations about breast cancer and reminding people not to assume it would never happen to them. While she continues to attend medical appointments and manage the effects of treatment, Lorraine said she was feeling well and looking forward to the future. She described herself as a survivor who had gained a new appreciation for life, with travel and spending time with loved ones among the things she now looks forward to. Her experience has also strengthened her appreciation for the people who stood beside her during some of her most difficult moments. Lorraine hopes that by sharing her story, she can encourage others to seek screening, ask questions and reach out for support if they need it. Her message to women who have been putting off a mammogram is “go to the bus and get it done". “You just don’t know," she added. For Lorraine, early detection, compassionate health professionals and the support of the community have all played an important role in her journey. And this Pink Ribbon awareness month, she hopes her story will remind others to take that important step towards protecting their health.