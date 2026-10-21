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Breast cancer didn’t run in the family, but it found Lorraine

<p>Lorraine Seery is passionate about encouraging people to not put off their breast screening. </p>\\n
<p>Lorraine Seery is passionate about encouraging people to not put off their breast screening. </p>\\n

Lorraine Seery is passionate about encouraging people to not put off their breast screening.

This Pink Ribbon awareness month, Lorraine is urging others not to delay their breast screening
Madeline Blackstock
October 21, 2026 • 03:00

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