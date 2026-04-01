In rural areas, suicide statistics are rising, and its impact is becoming increasingly prevalent.

Still after so much has changed, there is still an unspoken pressure for many of us to always be okay and to just continue, but this is not sustainable.

Grenfell sisters, Sarah Loader and Eloise Hinde, hope to address this confronting reality by bringing The Shaka Project to Grenfell for a community mental health event on Tuesday, 7 April.

With around nine Australians dying by suicide daily, seven of them men, and one in five people experiencing a mental health disorder annually, Sarah and Eloise emphasise the urgent need for open honest conversations.

Both sisters have experienced the effects of mental health challenges in their own families and friendships.

These experiences highlighted the lack of accessible non-clinical and beneficial support in their rural community.

And unfortunately, they do not stand alone in these experiences.

“Watching someone you love and care for struggle through a crisis, made me realise the how limited we are in support and help here," Sarah explained.

"And what is available is often clinical, confronting and not always what people need.”

The sisters were drawn to The Shaka Project’s relatable approach.

They appreciated their raw and real approach, which focuses on starting conversations and helping people realise the reality of mental health.

Founded to “ignite conversation crush stigma and change the stats”, The Shaka Project has grown from a small idea into a global movement.

It’s mission is rooted in lived experience, encouraging people to seek help and normalising the message that “it’s okay not to be okay”.

Sarah stresses the importance of this message in rural communities.

Isolation, limited services, social limitations, and expectations can make it difficult for people, especially young men, to seek the help they desperately need.

The sisters are against the grain in their beliefs, they believe that needing help is a strength, not a weakness and more people need to see it this way.

This event is not just for those facing mental health challenges, it is also for anyone who wants to better support others.

“Even if you’re travelling well, chances are you’re walking alongside someone who’s facing difficulties in some way," Sarah said.

“It’s about thinking of your family, your friends, your teammates and your workmates, and simply being there to check in and help."

The evening kicks off at 6.30pm at the Grenfell Bowling Club with a barbecue.

A presentation from The Shaka Project founder Sean Phillip will follow around 7pm, including a Q and A session and time for networking.

While the event is free, a gold coin donation is encouraged.

Proceeds will support The Shaka Project’s work in communities across Australia.

Tickets for a raffle are also available now, with all proceeds going to The Shaka Project.

The night aims to be a relaxed community gathering, fostering comfort in difficult conversations.

“It’s just a casual night out a chance to listen share and connect.”

“Any cause related to mental health is worth supporting. The more we talk about it the more we can make a difference," Sarah added.

The event is open to those aged 16 and over, with some discussion topics potentially covering mental health.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, there are resources available to help.

For immediate support, consider calling Lifeline 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat online; Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467; Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636; MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78; and Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800.